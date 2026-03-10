Festival Hydro Advances Grid Modernization with Deployment of Landis+Gyr's Revelo® Platform

Ontario utility invests in advanced grid sensing and metering to support demand flexibility, improved planning, and long-term system reliability

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Festival Hydro is deploying Landis+Gyr's (SIX: LAND) Revelo platform of advanced grid sensing and metering technology to upgrade its current system and provide long-term support for next generation energy management.

Based in Stratford, Ontario, Festival Hydro is installing Revelo grid sensing meters, which operate on the Gridstream® RF Mesh IP network, for all its 23,000 customers. The project is part of an ongoing grid modernization plan to prepare the utility's distribution system for flexible demand management and reliability improvements.

"When we evaluated new AMI systems, our top priority was the ability to react to the opportunities we have today, while being able to address anticipated future technology needs," said Bryon Hartung, Vice President of Engineering at Festival Hydro.

Upon completion of the deployment, Festival Hydro intends to assess how Revelo's load disaggregation capabilities, and other evolving platform enhancements, could be utilized to enhance customer energy insights and inform future rate design and demand management strategies. A planned integration with the utility's outage management system will improve outage response, fault location detection, and customer communication, while further reducing truck rolls.

"Festival Hydro is a great partner with a history of investing in infrastructure to improve reliability and power quality for their customers. As with many utilities, looming capacity constraints are top of mind and the move to Revelo provides the high-resolution data and real-time control necessary to maintain both reliability and affordability for their customers," said David Chris, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr.

Revelo is a next generation grid sensing and metering technology rapidly being adopted by North American utilities. Using high-resolution waveform streaming, the technology can identify and monitor grid devices and operation. This enables features like location awareness, transformer monitoring, voltage management, and fault detection. On the customer side, it provides load disaggregation and situational awareness to enable real-time usage information for customers, smart switching, and DER integration.

About Festival Hydro

Festival Hydro Inc. (FHI) is a leading electricity distribution company committed to powering communities with reliability, innovation, and sustainability. Headquartered in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, Festival Hydro Inc. serves over 23,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers across a diverse and vibrant region across Huron and Perth Counties, including Stratford, St. Marys, Seaforth, Hensall, Brussels, Zurich and Dashwood.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

