LAGOSTINA CELEBRATES 125 YEARS OF CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH "125 YEARS AT YOUR TABLE" CAMPAIGN AND LIMITED-EDITION ANNIVERSARY PAN

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- For 125 years, Lagostina has been more than cookware. It has been part of the moments that bring Canadians together; from weeknight family dinners and holiday traditions to recipes lovingly passed down through generations. As the brand celebrates this milestone, it is honouring the people, traditions, and meals that have made it a trusted name in Canadian kitchens.

To mark its 125th anniversary, Lagostina launched 125 Years at Your Table, a nationwide campaign celebrating food, family, and connection. Over the course of three months, the brand gifted 125th Anniversary Collector's Pans to 125 creators, chefs, and home cooks across Canada, inviting them to share the recipes and traditions that matter most.

From treasured family recipes to modern favourites inspired by diverse cultures and communities, participants shared the meals that bring people together. Together, the campaign resulted in 125 unique recipes, each telling a story of connection, heritage, and the joy of gathering around the table.

The campaign culminates in Lagostina's digital recipe book, a collection of all 125 recipes created throughout the initiative. More than a cookbook, it serves as a tribute to the traditions, memories, and shared experiences that have defined the brand for more than a century.

"Celebrating 125 years is about much more than our history," said Humaira Lasi-Kassam, Head of Marketing – Groupe SEB Canada. "It's about celebrating the people who have welcomed Lagostina into their homes and made us part of their everyday moments. 125 Years at Your Table captures the spirit of what Lagostina has always stood for – bringing people together through great food and lasting traditions."

To commemorate the anniversary, Lagostina introduced the Fortissima Limited Edition 3-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 26cm Skillet. The 125th Anniversary Collector's Pan, features an exclusive anniversary stamp and premium 3-ply clad stainless steel construction with an aluminum core for fast, even heat distribution. Designed for lasting performance, the pan is induction compatible, oven safe up to 400°F (204°C), and crafted for everyday cooking with the quality Canadians have trusted for generations. It is available now at Lagostina.ca and will be available at Canadian Tire locations across Canada beginning late August.

For 125 years, Lagostina has combined Italian craftsmanship with exceptional performance to help create meaningful moments around the table. As the brand looks to the future, it remains committed to inspiring the next generation of home cooks - one recipe, one tradition, and one shared meal at a time.

SOURCE Lagostina

Media Contact: Adrian Chang, Associate Director - International Product: Lagostina, [email protected], T: (437) 216-7320