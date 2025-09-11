TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - After more than a century of crafting exceptional cookware and inspiring memorable meals, Lagostina is proud to unveil a bold new chapter for the next generation of home cooks.

LAGOSTINA REBRANDS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF HOME COOKS: ROOTED IN TIMELESS QUALITY, REIMAGINED WITH A MODERN VISION (CNW Group/Lagostina)

Building on its heritage as a stainless steel pioneer - the first in Italy to stamp stainless steel cookware in 1933 - the brand is evolving with a sleek, contemporary identity designed for today's kitchens. Known for fusing innovation, quality, and design, Lagostina has become a staple in millions of Canadian homes, and this transformation signals its continued commitment to design and performance.

The new look is expressed across every touchpoint, from a redesigned website and refreshed social presence to elegant, Italian-inspired collection names that will be launched throughout the year. With this evolution, Lagostina is not only modernizing its identity but also reinforcing its role as the cookware of choice for kitchens across Canada.

At the heart of this new chapter is a partnership with internationally renowned Chef David Rocco, whose effortless cooking and storytelling will help bring Lagostina's vision to life.

"In our Italian household, cooking was how we connected. It wasn't just about the food, it was about love, family, and tradition," said Rocco. "Lagostina was always in our kitchen. Long before I became a chef, it created the moments that mattered. You feel the difference when you stir a sauce or serve a meal straight from the pan. I'm proud to help share this next chapter."

Designed to elevate both everyday meals and special occasions, Lagostina's cookware reflects a legacy of quality and style. Signature collections include:

Artigiano – Heritage-inspired 3-ply clad cookware with a hammered stainless steel exterior, combining a stunning, hand-crafted look with high-performance results.

Finezza – A striking 5-ply clad stainless steel collection with elegant gold-accented handles, designed for both everyday cooking and stylish entertaining.

Ambiente – A classic and versatile stainless steel range that delivers reliable results, making it the perfect choice for daily use.

New collections will debut later this year, expanding Lagostina's lineup just in time for the holiday season as consumers seek meaningful gifts or upgrade their kitchens.

"This evolution is more than just a new look," said Tanya Murdoch, Sr Communications Manager. "It honours over a century of craftsmanship while reimagining how Lagostina shows up in today's kitchens."

Lagostina cookware is available at Canadian Tire, Amazon, and through their redesigned website: www.lagostina.ca . With its modern identity, heritage storytelling, and celebrity ambassador, Lagostina is poised to stand out in editorial features, holiday gift guides, and conversations on the evolving culture of home cooking.

