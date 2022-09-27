Khaas offering includes specialty yogourt to serve preferences and diets of Canada's growing South Asian, Middle Eastern and North African market, bringing the tastes of home to life

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is pleased to announce the addition of specialty brand Khaas to its robust portfolio. With products that currently include Khaas Halal and Khaas Dahi, Lactalis Canada becomes the only national dairy leader in ethnic yogourt.

Lactalis Canada Adds New Ethnic Brand Khaas to& Its Robust Portfolio (CNW Group/Lactalis Canada Inc.)

Taking into account cultural diets and restrictions, Khaas Halal and Khaas Dahi are free of gelatin and artificial preservatives, Khaas Halal yogourt products are also 100% certified Halal by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of Canada and Khaas Dahi yogourt products are 100% vegetarian. The Khaas plain yogourt products offer a mild and creamy taste and texture, perfect on its own or as a curdle-free cooking ingredient in authentic recipes, both savoury and sweet.

"Lactalis Canada is thrilled to introduce this new and authentic product line for an important and growing South Asian, Middle Eastern and North African population in Canada which makes up approximately 10% of the market*," said Adrienne Pagot-Gérault, General Manager, Yogourt & Cultured Division at Lactalis Canada. "We encourage all consumers to experience these new lines of cultured products as we pride ourselves on bringing the same quality and craftmanship from Lactalis Canada's iconic brands such as Astro, Olympic, siggi's and IÖGO to Khaas Halal and Khaas Dahi so that more Canadians can enjoy the authentic tastes of home."

To further serve Canada's ever-growing South Asian, Middle Eastern and North African population, Lactalis Canada plans to expand its ethnic dairy portfolio in the near future with even more speciality product offerings, including the cheese category.

Khaas Halal and Dahi yogourt products are sold at major retailers and ethnic grocery stores across Canada in the following varieties and formats: 0%, 2%, and 3% milk fat in both 750g tubs and 2kg pouches.

To find out more about Khaas yogourt products, visit www.khaas.ca.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.9 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

* Percentage of population with country of origin that falls within South Asia, West/Central Asia and select North African countries as measured by Census, 2016. (Source: Statistics Canada, 2016 Census of Population.)

