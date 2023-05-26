LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND
26 May, 2023, 16:40 ET
TORONTO, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million, or about CDN. $20.6 million. For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
