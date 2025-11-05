LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the third quarter report for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Performance

In the third quarter of 2025, LIORC's financial results were negatively affected by lower concentrate for sale ("CFS") sales tonnages and lower pellet premiums, offset by higher iron ore prices and increased pellet sales volumes. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $43.4 million representing a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2024 and a 6% decrease from the second quarter of 2025. Equity earnings from Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") totaled $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.47 per share, which was an 11% decrease from the same period in 2024 and a 12% increase from the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted cash flow per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.38 per share, which was 44% lower than in the same period in 2024 and 5% lower than the second quarter of 2025. The significant decrease in adjusted cashflow per share primarily reflects that LIORC received no dividend from IOC in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a dividend from IOC of $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. While adjusted cash flow is not a measure recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards, the Directors believe it provides a useful analytical indicator of cash available for distribution to shareholders.

While iron ore prices saw some improvement during the third quarter of 2025, average prices for the first three quarters of 2025 remained lower compared to the first three quarters of 2024. Global steel demand remained weak as a result of a more difficult global trading environment, and on-going concerns regarding China's housing sector. According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production was down 1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, and down 1% for the first three quarters of 2025 relative to the same period in 2024. Steel demand in China declined by 3% in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2024. On the supply side, iron ore production remained robust. Combined production from the world's three largest seaborne producers (Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP) increased by 1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same quarter of 2024, led by Vale's 4% increase in production. For the three quarters ending September 30, 2025, total production from Rio Tinto, BHP and Vale rose 1% compared to the same period in 2024.

Pellet premiums continued to decline in the third quarter of 2025. Demand trends for pellets continued to diverge across markets. In the Blast Furnace segment, steel demand remained sluggish due to seasonal softness, and lower steel margins continued to prompt producers to substitute higher-quality pellets with less expensive lower-quality iron ore. In contrast, the Direct Reduction ("DR") market in Middle East and North Africa showed stable consumption, supported by infrastructure and construction activity. In the U.S., import constraints under prevailing tariff policies contributed to higher domestic crude steel production. However, despite this, U.S. steel prices were lower and DR pellet imports have remained below typical levels during the third quarter. On the supply side, Vale's pellet shipments declined in the quarter following the idling of its Sao Luis plant in July. While this reduction was expected to tighten the market, increased production from Samarco and LKAB partially offset the shortfall.

IOC sells CFS based on the Platts index for 65% Fe, CFR China ("65% Fe index"). All references to tonnes and per-tonne prices in this report refer to wet metric tonnes, other than references to Platts quoted pricing, which refer to dry metric tonnes. Historically, IOC's wet ore contains approximately 3% less ore per equivalent volume than dry ore. In the third quarter of 2025, the 65% Fe index averaged US$117 per tonne, an 8% increase over the prior quarter and a 3% increase over the average of US$114 per tonne in the third quarter of 2024. However, longer term, the 65% Fe Index averaged US$114 per tonne over the first three quarters of 2025, or 9% lower than the average for the same period in 2024. The monthly Atlantic Blast Furnace 65% Fe pellet premium index as quoted by Platts (the "pellet premium"), averaged US$27 per tonne in the third quarter of 2025, down 32% from an average of US$39 per tonne in the same quarter of 2024.

Based on sales as reported for the LIORC royalty, the overall average price realized by IOC for CFS and pellets, FOB Sept-Îles, net of freight charges, was approximately US$114 per tonne in the third quarter of 2025, compared to approximately US$109 per tonne in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the pricing changes referred to above, as well as an improved product mix (more pellets and less CFS).

Iron Ore Company of Canada Operations

Operations

IOC concentrate production in the third quarter of 2025 totaled 4.4 million tonnes, 15% higher than the same quarter of 2024, (mainly reflecting the 11-day site-wide shutdown following forest fires in the third quarter of 2024) and 1% lower than the second quarter of 2025. Total mine material moved in the third quarter of 2025 increased 4% over the same quarter last year but was 7% lower than the prior quarter due to lower haul truck availability and higher cycle times. While concentrate production in the third quarter of 2025 continued to be negatively impacted by lower ground tonnes resulting from upstream ore availability and ore delivery system performance, these impacts were mostly offset by a higher weight yield.

IOC saleable production (CFS plus pellets) was 4.0 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2025, 11% higher than the same quarter of 2024 and 6% lower than the second quarter of 2025. Pellet production of 2.4 million tonnes was 11% higher than the corresponding quarter in 2024 (primarily due to the site-wide shutdown in the third quarter of 2024), and 8% higher than the second quarter of 2025, reflecting refractory repairs carried out on induration machines in the second quarter of 2024. CFS production of 1.6 million tonnes was 11% higher than the same quarter of 2024 mainly due to the higher concentrate output noted above.

Sales as Reported for the LIORC Royalty

Total iron ore sales tonnage (CFS plus pellets) by IOC was 3.9 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2025, 3% lower than in the same quarter of 2024 and 16% lower than in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in IOC sales tonnage was primarily due to inventory availability and vessel scheduling. Pellet sales tonnages increased 8% compared to the same quarter of 2024 and 11% lower than the second quarter of 2025. CFS sales tonnages were 13% lower than the same quarter of 2024 and 21% lower than the second quarter of 2025.

Outlook

In its second quarter production report, Rio Tinto disclosed that the 2025 guidance for IOC's saleable production (CFS plus pellets) is expected to be at the low end of its original guidance of 16.5 million to 19.4 million tonnes. This compares to 16.1 million tonnes of saleable production in 2024 (which experienced the 11-day shutdown noted above), and 12.2 million tonnes produced in the first nine months of 2025. IOC has revised its outlook for capital expenditures in 2025. IOC is now forecasting that its 2025 capital expenditure will be US$288 million, down from the originally budgeted US$342 million. To date, IOC's capital expenditures are on track with the updated forecast.

Operationally, Rio Tinto, the operator of IOC, has implemented several changes to leverage Rio Tinto's mining expertise and strengthen IOC's operations. In connection with these changes, IOC is also focussed on continuing to improve the pit health of its mining operations. This will require increased stripping in the coming years, which could impact the level of future IOC dividends to LIORC. On October 29, Rio Tinto announced a management restructuring that resulted in IOC, together with Simandou, falling under the leadership of Elias Scafidas, Managing Director – International Operations. This change reflects Rio Tinto's commitment to simplify how they operate and further strengthen collaboration across its organization.

Since the end of the third quarter, iron ore prices have remained relatively stable, while pellet premiums have continued to decline. In October 2025, the 65% Fe index averaged US$119 per tonne and the October pellet premium was US$25 per tonne. Longer term the outlook for iron ore prices remains challenging. The World Steel Association has stated that, despite a considerable escalation of the global trade war and inherent uncertainties, it is cautiously optimistic that global steel demand will stabilize in 2025 (0% increase) and show moderate growth in 2026 (1.3% increase). However, it acknowledged that these projections depend on, among other things, the long-awaited return of steel demand growth in Europe and the moderation of the decline in China's steel demand as its housing market stabilizes. On the supply side, while Vale's São Luís plant is expected to remain idled through fourth quarter, longer-term a surplus of seaborne iron ore is anticipated, most significantly due to increased Brazilian exports and the start-up of Simandou.

LIORC remains debt-free and as of September 30, 2025 had positive net working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $27 million, which included the third quarter net royalty payment received from IOC on October 25, 2025 and the LIORC dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share paid to shareholders on October 29, 2025.

Respectfully submitted on behalf of the Directors of the Corporation,

John F. Tuer

President and Chief Executive Officer

November 5, 2025

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Management's Discussion and Analysis section of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") 2024 Annual Report, and the financial statements and notes contained therein and the September 30, 2025 interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Overview of the Business

The Corporation's revenues are entirely dependent on the operations of IOC as its principal assets relate to the operations of IOC and its principal source of revenue is the 7% royalty it receives on all sales of iron ore products by IOC. In addition to the volume of iron ore sold, the Corporation's royalty revenue is affected by the price of iron ore and the Canadian – U.S. dollar exchange rate. The first quarter sales of IOC are traditionally adversely affected by the general winter operating conditions and are usually 15% – 20% of the annual volume, with the balance spread fairly evenly throughout the other three quarters. Because of the size of individual shipments, some quarters may be affected by the timing of the loading of ships that can be delayed from one quarter to the next.

Financial Highlights



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024

($ in millions except per share information)











Revenue 44.0 42.3

126.9 152.1 Equity earnings from IOC 8.6 9.7

14.1 62.6 Net income 30.4 33.6

78.4 143.1 Net income per share $ 0.47 $ 0.53

$ 1.22 $ 2.24 Dividend from IOC - 20.3

- 61.8 Cash flow from operations 32.7 43.0

75.2 155.1 Cash flow from operations per share(1) $ 0.51 $ 0.67

$ 1.18 $ 2.42 Adjusted cash flow(1) 24.2 43.6

69.8 145.8 Adjusted cash flow per share(1) $ 0.38 $ 0.68

$ 1.09 $ 2.28 Dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.70

$ 1.20 $ 2.25











(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standard meaning under IFRS. Please refer to Standardized Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow section in the MD&A.



The higher revenue achieved in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by higher iron ore prices and an improved product mix (more pellets and less CFS), partly offset by lower sales tonnages and declining pellet premiums. This resulted in royalty revenue of $43.5 million for the quarter, compared to $41.5 million for the same period in 2024. Total sales tonnages (CFS plus pellets) in the third quarter of 2025 were 3% lower, than the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to inventory availability and vessel scheduling. CFS sales tonnages declined 13%, while pellet sales tonnages increased 8%.

Net income and equity earnings from IOC were lower in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 reflecting reduced profitability at IOC. Equity earnings from IOC amounted to $8.6 million or $0.13 per share in the third quarter in 2025 compared to $9.7 million or $0.15 per share for the same period in 2024. Cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was $32.7 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to $43.0 million, or $0.67 per share, for the same period in 2024. LIORC received no IOC dividend in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $20.3 million, or $0.32 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, IOC Operations 2025 2024

2025 2024

(in millions of tonnes) Sales (1)









Pellets 2.19 2.03

6.81 7.01 Concentrate for sale ("CFS")(2) 1.72 1.99

5.00 5.61 Total(3) 3.91 4.02

11.80 12.61











Production









Concentrate produced 4.41 3.83

13.13 12.45











Saleable production









Pellets 2.40 2.17

6.96 6.83 CFS 1.59 1.43

5.22 4.94 Total(3) 4.00 3.60

12.18 11.77











Average index prices per tonne (US$)









65% Fe index(4) $ 117 $ 114

$ 114 $ 125 62% Fe index(5) $ 102 $ 100

$ 101 $ 112 Pellet premium(6) $ 27 $ 39

$ 32 $ 41











(1) For calculating the royalty to LIORC.









(2) Excludes third party ore sales.









(3) Totals may not add up due to rounding.







(4) The Platts index for 65% Fe, CFR China.









(5) The Platts index for 62% Fe, CFR China.









(6) The Platts Atlantic Blast Furnace 65% Fe pellet premium index.







IOC sells CFS based on the 65% Fe index. In the third quarter of 2025, the 65% Fe index averaged US$117 per tonne, a 3% increase over the average of US$114 per tonne in the third quarter of 2024. Despite this modest improvement in iron ore prices in the quarter, global steel demand remained weak due to a challenging global trading environment, and on-going concerns regarding China's housing sector. On the supply side, production remained robust, with combined iron ore production from the world's three largest seaborne producers (Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP) rising by 1% in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same quarter of 2024. The monthly pellet premium averaged US$27 per tonne in the third quarter of 2025, down 32% from an average of US$39 per tonne in the same quarter of 2024, as lower steel margins continued to prompt steel producers to substitute higher-quality pellets with less expensive lower-quality iron ore.

Based on sales as reported for the LIORC royalty, the overall average price realized by IOC for CFS and pellets, FOB Sept-Îles, net of freight charges was approximately US$114 per tonne in the third quarter of 2025 compared to approximately US$109 per tonne in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the pricing changes referred to above, as well as an improved product mix (more pellets and less CFS).

The following table sets out quarterly revenue, net income, cash flow and dividend data for 2025, 2024 and 2023. Due to seasonal weather patterns the first and fourth quarters generally have lower production and sales. Royalty revenues and equity earnings in IOC track iron ore spot prices, which can be very volatile. Dividends, included in cash flow, are declared and paid by IOC irregularly according to the availability of cash.



Revenue Net

Income Net Income

per

Share Cash Flow

from

Operations Cash Flow

from

Operations

per Share Adjusted

Cash Flow

per Share (1) Dividends

Declared

per Share

($ in millions except per share information) 2025





























First Quarter 36.2 21.4 $0.33 24.7 $0.39 $0.31 $0.50















Second Quarter 46.8 26.5 $0.42 17.7 $0.28 $0.40 $0.30















Third Quarter 44.0 30.4 $0.47 32.7 $0.51 $0.38 $0.40

2024





























First Quarter 56.7 59.3 $0.93 30.0 $0.47 $0.49 $0.45















Second Quarter 53.1 50.2 $0.78 82.1(2) $1.28(2) $1.11(2) $1.10















Third Quarter 42.3 33.6 $0.53 43.0(3) $0.67(3) $0.68(3) $0.70















Fourth Quarter 56.9 31.9 $0.50 46.8(4) $0.73(4) $0.83(4) $0.75































2023





























First Quarter 47.2 43.6 $0.68 19.5 $0.30 $0.41 $0.50















Second Quarter 51.5 41.9 $0.65 40.9(5) $0.64(5) $0.75(5) $0.65















Third Quarter 47.7 49.4 $0.77 65.7(6) $1.03(6) $0.89(6) $0.95















Fourth Quarter 54.9 51.4 $0.80 26.4 $0.41 $0.47 $0.45

(1) "Adjusted cash flow" (see below). (2) Includes $41.5 million IOC dividend. (3) Includes $20.3 million IOC dividend. (4) Includes $21.8 million IOC dividend. (5) Includes $19.9 million IOC dividend. (6) Includes $30.5 million IOC dividend.

Standardized Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow

For the Corporation, standardized cash flow is the same as cash flow from operating activities as recorded in the Corporation's cash flow statements as the Corporation does not incur capital expenditures or have any restrictions on dividends. Standardized cash flow per share was $0.51 for the quarter (2024 - $0.67).

The Corporation also reports "Adjusted cash flow" which is defined as cash flow from operating activities after adjustments for changes in amounts receivable, accounts payable and income taxes recoverable and payable. It is not a recognized measure under IFRS. The Directors believe that adjusted cash flow is a useful analytical measure as it better reflects cash available for dividends to shareholders.

The following reconciles standardized cash flow from operating activities to adjusted cash flow.



3 Months Ended Sept. 30, 2025 3 Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024 9 Months Ended Sept. 30, 2025 9 Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024

($ in millions except per share information)



Standardized cash flow from operating activities 32.7 43.0 75.2 155.1 Changes in amounts receivable, accounts payable and income taxes recoverable and payable (8.5) 0.6 (5.4) (9.3) Adjusted cash flow 24.2 43.6 69.8 145.8 Adjusted cash flow per share $0.38 $0.68 $1.09 $2.28

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation had $18.3 million in cash as at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $42.3 million) with total current assets of $61.7 million (December 31, 2024 - $95.1 million). The Corporation had working capital of $27.1 million as at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $34.1 million). The Corporation's operating cash flow was $32.7 million and the dividend paid during the quarter was $19.2 million, resulting in cash balances increasing by $13.5 million during the third quarter of 2025.

Cash balances consist of deposits in Canadian dollars with a Canadian chartered bank. Amounts receivable primarily consist of royalty payments from IOC. Royalty payments are received in U.S. dollars and converted to Canadian dollars on receipt, usually 25 days after the quarter end. The Corporation does not normally attempt to hedge this short-term foreign currency exposure.

Operating cash flow of the Corporation is sourced entirely from IOC through the Corporation's 7% royalty, 10 cents commission per tonne and dividends from its 15.10% equity interest in IOC. The Corporation normally pays cash dividends from its free cash flow generated from IOC to the maximum extent possible, subject to the maintenance of appropriate levels of working capital.

The Corporation has a $30 million revolving credit facility with a term ending September 18, 2026 with provision for annual one-year extensions. No amount is currently drawn under this facility (2024 – nil) leaving $30.0 million available to provide for any capital required by IOC or requirements of the Corporation.

Disclosure Controls and Internal Control over Financial Reporting

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as defined in National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. Internal control, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objectives and due to its inherent limitations, may not prevent or detect all misrepresentations.

There have been no changes in the Corporation's internal controls over financial reporting during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's disclosure controls and procedures, and internal control over financial reporting are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of information disclosed in its filings, including its interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

John F. Tuer

President and Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, Ontario

November 5, 2025

Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this report. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licenses and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 11, 2025 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notice:

The following unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management. The Corporation's independent auditor has not reviewed these interim financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



























As at



September 30,

December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025

2024



(Unaudited) Assets





Current Assets







Cash $ 18,307

$ 42,300

Amounts receivable 42,750

52,843

Income taxes recoverable 594

- Total Current Assets 61,651

95,143









Non-Current Assets







Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC")







royalty and commission interests 211,799

216,644

Investment in IOC 538,828

524,340 Total Non-Current Assets 750,627

740,984









Total Assets $ 812,278

$ 836,127



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,934

$ 11,205

Dividend payable 25,600

48,000

Income taxes payable -

1,800 Total Current Liabilities 34,534

61,005









Non-Current Liabilities







Deferred income taxes 132,930

132,190 Total Liabilities 167,464

193,195









Shareholders' Equity







Share capital 317,708

317,708

Retained earnings 332,552

330,966

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,446)

(5,742)



644,814

642,932









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 812,278

$ 836,127

















-









Approved by the Directors,

























John F. Tuer Patricia M. Volker



Director Director





LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION









INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME































For the Three Months Ended







September 30,



(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share information) 2025

2024







(Unaudited)



Revenue











IOC royalties $ 43,454

$ 41,485





IOC commissions 399

395





Interest and other income 133

461







43,986

42,341



Expenses











Newfoundland royalty taxes 8,691

8,297





Amortization of royalty and commission interests 1,519

1,452





Administrative expenses 697

726







10,907

10,475

















Income before equity earnings and income taxes 33,079

31,866



Equity earnings in IOC 8,604

9,747

















Income before income taxes 41,683

41,613

















Provision for income taxes











Current 10,388

10,014





Deferred 850

(2,010)







11,238

8,004

















Net income for the period $ 30,445

$ 33,609

















Comprehensive income for the period $ 30,445

$ 33,609

















Basic and diluted income per share $ 0.47

$ 0.53





LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION







INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



























For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share information) 2025

2024





(Unaudited)

Revenue









IOC royalties $ 125,244

$ 149,754



IOC commissions 1,176

1,241



Interest and other income 524

1,130





126,944

152,125

Expenses









Newfoundland royalty taxes 25,049

29,951



Amortization of royalty and commission interests 4,845

4,721



Administrative expenses 2,233

2,241





32,127

36,913













Income before equity earnings and income taxes 94,817

115,212

Equity earnings in IOC 14,140

62,566













Income before income taxes 108,957

177,778













Provision for income taxes









Current 29,883

35,947



Deferred 688

(1,279)





30,571

34,668













Net income for the period 78,386

143,110













Other comprehensive income









Share of other comprehensive income of IOC that will not be









reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of income









taxes of 2025 - $52; 2024 - $139) 296

785













Comprehensive income for the period $ 78,682

$ 143,895













Basic and diluted income per share $ 1.22

$ 2.24



LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



























































For the Nine Months Ended







September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025

2024







(Unaudited) Net inflow (outflow) of cash related







to the following activities



















Operating









Net income for the period $ 78,386

$ 143,110

Items not affecting cash:









Equity earnings in IOC (14,140)

(62,566)



Current income taxes 29,883

35,947



Deferred income taxes 688

(1,279)



Amortization of royalty and commission interests 4,845

4,721

Common share dividends received from IOC -

61,825

Change in amounts receivable 10,093

11,217

Change in accounts payable (2,271)

(2,667)

Income taxes paid (32,277)

(35,218)

Cash flow from operating activities 75,207

155,090













Financing









Dividend paid to shareholders (99,200)

(128,000)

Cash flow used in financing activities (99,200)

(128,000)













(Decrease) increase in cash, during the period (23,993)

27,090













Cash, beginning of period 42,300

13,192













Cash, end of period $ 18,307

$ 40,282

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION









INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

























Accumulated









other



Common Share Retained comprehensive

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except share amounts) shares capital earnings loss Total

(Unaudited)











Balance as at December 31, 2023 64,000,000 $ 317,708 $ 347,927 $ (6,303) $ 659,332 Net income for the period - - 143,110 - 143,110 Dividends declared to shareholders - - (144,000) - (144,000) Share of other comprehensive income from investment in IOC (net of taxes) - - - 785 785 Balance as at September 30, 2024 64,000,000 $ 317,708 $ 347,037 $ (5,518) $ 659,227











Balance as at December 31, 2024 64,000,000 $ 317,708 $ 330,966 $ (5,742) $ 642,932 Net income for the period - - 78,386 - 78,386 Dividends declared to shareholders - - (76,800) - (76,800) Share of other comprehensive income from investment in IOC (net of taxes) - - - 296 296 Balance as at September 30, 2025 64,000,000 $ 317,708 $ 332,552 $ (5,446) $ 644,814

The complete consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, including the notes thereto, are posted on http://www.sedarplus.ca and labradorironore.com.

