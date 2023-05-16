Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors
May 16, 2023, 18:04 ET
TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Mark J. Fuller
|
23,044,140
|
93.37 %
|
1,636,860
|
6.63 %
|
Douglas F. McCutcheon
|
23,547,618
|
95.41 %
|
1,133,382
|
4.59 %
|
Dorothea E. Mell
|
23,544,310
|
95.39 %
|
1,136,690
|
4.61 %
|
William H. McNeil
|
18,647,305
|
75.55 %
|
6,033,695
|
24.45 %
|
Sandra L. Rosch
|
22,750,680
|
92.18 %
|
1,930,320
|
7.82 %
|
John F. Tuer
|
23,783,894
|
96.37 %
|
897,106
|
3.63 %
|
Patricia M. Volker
|
20,433,832
|
82.79 %
|
4,247,168
|
17.21 %
Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
For further information: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- [email protected]
