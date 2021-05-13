Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

May 13, 2021

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:


Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mark J. Fuller

27,872,015

90.35%

2,978,005

9.65%

Douglas F. McCutcheon

29,840,337

96.73%

1,009,683

3.27%

Dorothea E. Mell

29,863,943

96.80%

986,077

3.20%

William H. McNeil

21,845,444

70.81%

9,004,576

29.19%

Sandra L. Rosch

28,588,410

92.67%

2,261,610

7.33%

John F. Tuer

28,890,488

93.65%

1,959,532

6.35%

Patricia M. Volker

29,890,513

96.89%

959,507

3.11%

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

For further information: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- [email protected]

