Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Toronto, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:



Votes For Votes WIthheld

Number Percent Number Percent Mark J. Fuller 27,035,790 80.41% 6,587,300 19.59% Douglas F. McCutcheon 32,722,882 97.32% 900,208 2.68% Dorothea E. Mell 32,744,969 97.39% 878,121 2.61% William H. McNeil 26,306,339 78.24% 7,316,751 21.76% Sandra L. Rosch 32,164,780 95.66% 1,458,310 4.34% John F. Tuer 32,864,932 97.75% 758,158 2.25% Patricia M. Volker 29,319,664 87.20% 4,303,426 12.80%



Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

For further information: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- [email protected]