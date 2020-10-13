Labour dispute at the Jean Coutu Group Varennes distribution centre - Union creates impasse

VARENNES, QC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. deplores the fact that the union, with its monetary demands presented today, has created an impasse in the negotiations for the renewal of the collective agreement of the unionized employees of its Varennes distribution centre represented by the Syndicat des Travailleuses et Travailleurs de PJC Entrepôt-CSN (STTPJC-CSN).

"The union is not only asking for more money on almost all of the monetary clauses of the current agreement, but its demands are unreasonable and excessive," said Alain Champagne, President, Jean Coutu Group. "We are asking the union to prioritize its demands and to be realistic," said Mr. Champagne.

Amongst other things, the union is asking for salary increases of more than 25% over 4 years for all employees at the Varennes distribution centre, the addition of a 7th and 8th week of annual vacation, an increase in the employer's contribution to the pension plan from 4.25% to 8.25%, and much more. All this while the employees at the Varennes distribution centre are already amongst the best paid in their reference market, with $4 to $8 more per hour than the competition.

The labour dispute started with a 24-hour strike called by the union on September 23.

At the request of the Jean Coutu Group, a conciliator was appointed by the Ministry of Labour in order to help the parties reach an agreement that meets the needs of our employees as well as those of the PJC Jean Coutu affiliated pharmacists owners, customers and the Jean Coutu Group.

About the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.

The Jean Coutu Group, a subsidiary of METRO, is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. It operates as a franchisor of a network of more than 650 drugstores primarily under the PJC Jean Coutu and Brunet banners in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario and provides employment to more than 20,000 people.

