TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - La Tablée des Chefs is proud to announce a new partnership with the Toronto District School Board, enabling the rollout of the Kitchen Brigade program in 10 secondary schools in the Greater Toronto Area, as early as 2026.

Thanks to this collaboration, more young people will have access to hands-on and fun workshops that help them develop culinary skills and food autonomy, in a spirit of genuine camaraderie.

Designed for high school students, the Kitchen Brigades program offers a series of workshops led by culinary professionals. Over the course of the sessions, youth will:

discover the basics of healthy eating;

learn simple and accessible cooking techniques;

build awareness of food waste and food insecurity;

take on motivating, meaningful challenges;

take part in friendly inter-school competitions.

Through these activities, the program helps young people build self-confidence in an engaging way. It also underscores the importance of raising the bar and reaching new heights, altogether in true brigade fashion!

"For over two decades, we've seen how cooking can be a powerful driver of confidence, independence, and sharing among young people. Bringing the Kitchen Brigades to Toronto means giving even more students the chance to develop essential life skills, while discovering the joy of cooking and eating together."

Jean-François Archambault, Founder and General Director, La Tablée des Chefs

Active in Canada for several years, the Kitchen Brigades program is recognized for its human-centred, inclusive approach, using cooking as a tool for learning, expression, and connection. This partnership marks a new step in the program's implementation and in La Tablée des Chefs' commitment to supporting young people wherever they may be, offering practical and meaningful solutions.

About La Tablée des Chefs

La Tablée des Chefs' mission can be summed up in two words: feed and educate. Feed today to fight food insecurity and educate youth to develop their sense of food autonomy. Since its inception in 2002, the organization has distributed more than 26.4 million cooked and recovered meals to community-based organizations. It has introduced over 95,000 young people to cooking and healthy eating habits.

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SOURCE Tablée des Chefs

For more information: Megan Rivas-Gagnon, TACT, 514 691-4376, [email protected]; Shari Schwartz-Maltz, Manager, Media & Issues, TDSB, 416-518-5551, [email protected]