L'ANSE AU LOUP, NL, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. As we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the well-being of the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Trent O'Brien, Mayor of the Town of L'Anse au Loup, announced funding to improve rural road infrastructure for residents in L'Anse-au Loup.

The project will pave four kilometres of road to correct issues caused by grading and winter snow-clearing. The newly paved roads will also provide a surface for local travellers to get wherever they need to go safely, and efficiently.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $392,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Town of L'Anse au Loup are each contributing more than $392,000 in the project.

Quotes

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our rural and small communities in Newfoundland and Labrador healthy, strong, and vibrant. The new paved roads in L'Anse au Loup will make the roads safer, more reliable, and more resilient for residents. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities. Thank you to all involved in making today's important announcement happen!"

Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Providing safe and reliable road infrastructure is a priority for this government. We continue to make improvements to roads in all corners of our province and we are happy to help improve the roads in this rural town."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Safe and reliable transportation infrastructure throughout all communities in Labrador is integral to future growth and economic development. To have federal, provincial and municipal governments work together to achieve improvements is very encouraging. I am very pleased to see the town of L'Anse Au Loup being provided funding under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation and MHA for Cartwright–L'Anse au Clair

"The Town of L'Anse Au Loup is very happy to be partnering with the Federal and Provincial Governments on this cost sharing project. New paving will greatly improve community transportation, reduce wear and tear on vehicles, make road maintenance and snow clearing much easier, and improve the overall beautification of the town."

His Worship Trent O'Brien, Mayor of the Town of L'Anse au Loup

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million towards over 765 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 765 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

