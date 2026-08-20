KYMA CAPITAL UPDATE ON SPECIAL MEETING OF SHERRITT SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED COURT PROCEEDING

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LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kyma Capital Limited ("Kyma") announces that, at an appearance in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Commercial List (the "Court") yesterday afternoon, the Court directed Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") and Kyma to work towards a Court hearing date in late September 2026, subject to Court availability, for the Court to determine when the next meeting of the common shareholders of Sherritt will occur. Kyma expects that this hearing will determine whether the next shareholders' meeting will occur on December 15, 2026, the date previously announced by Sherritt, or on an earlier date as sought by Kyma.

Given the Court's direction, Kyma will not be seeking to proceed with a shareholders' meeting to address the requisitioned business before the Court has heard from Kyma and Sherritt as to the appropriate meeting date. In light of the expected scheduling of the Court hearing, the shareholders' meeting will not proceed on September 29, 2026, with a record date of August 31, 2026.

The Court has scheduled a further scheduling case conference for August 26, 2026. Kyma will provide further updates on the Court process and the timing of the next shareholders' meeting in due course as circumstances warrant.

About Kyma Capital Limited

Kyma Capital Limited is a London-based investment manager. Kyma is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

Caution:

This press release is made by Kyma Capital Limited. None of this press release, the information contained herein or the delivery of this press release to any recipient constitutes, nor is it meant to constitute, a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws. This press release is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any assets or securities under the securities laws of any jurisdiction, including Canada and the United States and the federal, state, territorial or provincial securities laws applicable therein, or a solicitation to enter into any transaction.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Kyma's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Kyma believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable law, Kyma disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Kyma Capital Limited

Media contact: Zhanna Shalabayeva, [email protected], Phone: +44 203 314 8500