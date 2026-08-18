KYMA CAPITAL CALLS SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SHERRITT FOR SEPTEMBER 29, 2026

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LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kyma Capital Limited ("Kyma") announces that it has today caused to be called a special meeting of the shareholders of Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") to be held on September 29, 2026 (the "Shareholder Meeting"). The close of business on August 31, 2026 is the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Shareholder Meeting.

The Shareholder Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on September 29, 2026. Further details regarding the Shareholder Meeting, including the location at which it will be held and the business to be conducted, will be included in a dissident proxy circular that Kyma intends to file and send to Sherritt's shareholders in advance of the Shareholder Meeting.

Kyma has caused the Shareholder Meeting to be called pursuant to its right under section 143(4) of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") as a result of the failure of Sherritt's board of directors (the "Board") to properly address Kyma's July 22, 2026 shareholders' meeting requisition in accordance with the CBCA and the duties of the Board.

On July 21, 2026, with knowledge that it would receive Kyma's requisition imminently, the Board sought to avoid the effect of the requisition by itself fixing and announcing an October 30, 2026 record date for Sherritt's 2026 annual general meeting with a meeting date of December 15, 2026, almost five months after the requisition was delivered. Kyma disagrees with the Board's assertion that this avoidance tactic by the Board renders Kyma's requisition ineffective.

Kyma intends to seek relief from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court"), including a declaration that the Shareholder Meeting has been validly called for September 29, 2026 in accordance with section 143(4) of the CBCA.

Notification of the Shareholder Meeting and the record date for the Shareholder Meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kyma Capital Limited

Kyma Capital Limited is a London-based investment manager. Kyma is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

Caution:

This press release is made by Kyma Capital Limited. None of this press release, the information contained herein or the delivery of this press release to any recipient constitutes, nor is it meant to constitute, a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws. This press release is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any assets or securities under the securities laws of any jurisdiction, including Canada and the United States and the federal, state, territorial or provincial securities laws applicable therein, or a solicitation to enter into any transaction.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Kyma's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Kyma believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable law, Kyma disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Kyma Capital Limited

Media contact: Zhanna Shalabayeva, [email protected], Phone: +44 203 314 8500