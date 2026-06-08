Kye Pharmaceuticals Announces the Availability of Dyanavel® XR Tablets Across Canada for the Treatment of ADHD

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Kye Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Kye"), a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients in Canada, today announced that Dyanavel® XR (amphetamine extended-release) tablets are now available through pharmacies and wholesalers nationwide.

Dyanavel® XR is authorized for sale in Canada for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults aged 18 years and older, as well as in children aged 6 to 12 years.¹ As a long-acting psychostimulant, Dyanavel® XR belongs to a class of treatments recommended as first-line therapy in the Canadian ADHD Resource Alliance (CADDRA) clinical practice guidelines.²

ADHD is a chronic neurodevelopmental disorder that can significantly impair learning, behaviour, and daily functioning. It affects approximately 3–5% of adults and 5–9% of children and adolescents in Canada³. Individuals living with ADHD often experience ongoing challenges with attention regulation, focus, and executive functioning.

Healthcare professionals emphasize the importance of expanding treatment options that align with patients' diverse needs across different life stages.

Dr. Jane Liddle, MD, FRCPC, Paediatrician at Capital Kidz Medical Centre in Ottawa and Chairperson of CADDRA, noted that having additional evidence-based options is meaningful in clinical practice:

"As a healthcare provider caring for patients with ADHD, I am always happy to have more options of trusted, evidence-based treatments for my patients, and I am excited for the arrival of Dyanavel® XR."

For many patients, sustained symptom control throughout long and demanding days is essential. Dr. Kenny Handelman, MD, FRCPC, Psychiatrist and ADHD specialist at the Centre for Integrative Mental Health, highlighted the impact of long-acting treatment options:

"I've worked with patients who need their treatment to last through long, demanding days--such as a nurse working a 12-hour shift. Being able to rely on a single medication that carries them through the day can make a meaningful difference, not only in symptom control, but in how they function and feel in their daily lives."

The delivery system (LiquiXR® technology) combines both immediate- and extended-release drug particles. Dr. Sara Binder, MD, FRCPC, Medical Lead and Consulting Psychiatrist at the Psychiatric Adult Service at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, welcomed the introduction of a new long-acting amphetamine to the Canadian market:

"It will be great to have the option of a new fast-acting and long-acting amphetamine available. Having both immediate- and long-acting drug portions in each dose of Dyanavel® XR is important for meeting the varied needs of my patients."

From a portfolio perspective, the launch further strengthens Kye's commitment to advancing ADHD care in Canada.

Commenting on the milestone, John McKendry, President at Kye Pharmaceuticals said:

"Developed using the novel LiquiXR® extended-release delivery technology, Dyanavel® XR tablets are the first and only extended-release amphetamine approved in Canada that can be chewed or swallowed-whole without impacting the effectiveness of the medication. We are proud to support the most extensive portfolio of branded ADHD medicines in Canada."

About ADHD

ADHD is a chronic neurodevelopmental disorder leading to impairments in learning and behaviour. ADHD affects approximately 3-5% of adults and 5-9% of children and adolescents3. Patients with ADHD experience difficulties regulating their attention or focus. According to the Centre for ADHD Awareness Canada (CADDAC), 50-80% of children diagnosed with ADHD continue to qualify for a diagnosis in adolescence5, and at least 65% continue to be impaired by symptoms in adulthood.3,4

About Dyanavel® XR

Dyanavel® XR (amphetamine, extended-release) - tablets and oral suspension are authorized for use in Canada for the treatment of ADHD in children 6 to 12 years of age as well as in adults 18 years of age and over. The onset of action is significant at 60 minutes post dose with a duration of therapy of 13 hours.1 Dyanavel® XR tablets are available now. The oral suspension formulation will be delayed, pending the US approval of a new and more convenient bottle size - for patients, pharmacies and HCPs. Kye will provide updates on timing of availability of the oral suspension via the company website. Dyanavel® XR uses a drug delivery technology called LiquiXR® made up of bound uncoated immediate release drug and extended-release drug with variable coating. resulting in continuous release of amphetamine. This technology was developed by Tris Pharma. Dyanavel® XR tablets can be swallowed or chewed.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, addiction and disorders of the central nervous system. Tris is an established commercial organization with a robust portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and a promising pipeline of differentiated, near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma.

About Kye Pharmaceuticals

Kye, headquartered in Toronto, is a leading growth-stage Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing value to Canadians by identifying, licensing, and commercializing prescription medicines that may not otherwise be available to patients across Canada. With a growing pipeline of innovative medicines, Kye's portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas including psychiatry, pediatrics, cardiology, rare diseases, neuromuscular, hematology, and neurology. Kye Pharmaceuticals is a private company, founded in Canada and focused exclusively on the healthcare needs of patients in Canada. Kye aims to provide medicines that deliver better outcomes for Canadian healthcare professionals and patients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.kyepharma.com.

Dyanavel XR (amphetamine, extended-release) Oral Suspension and Tablets. Product Monograph. Kye Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mississauga, ON. CADDRA - Canadian ADHD Resource Alliance: Canadian ADHD Practice Guidelines, 4.1 Edition, Toronto ON; CADDRA, 2020. Available at https://www.caddra.ca/canadian-adhd-practice-guidelines/ (Accessed July 2025) https://caddac.ca/about-adhd/in-general/ (Accessed July 2025) https://www.caddra.ca/wp-content/uploads/CADDRA_ADHD-Medication-Chart_May2026-EN-FR.pdf (Accessed July 2025) Duncan M: J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 1997 Oct;36(10 Suppl):85S-121S.

SOURCE Kye Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Media and Investor Contact: John McKendry, President & CEO, Kye Pharmaceuticals, 1-888-822-7126, [email protected]; Denise David, VP Scientific Affairs, Kye Pharmaceuticals, 1-888-822-7126, [email protected]