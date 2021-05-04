Ranolazine, a new class of antianginal medication, is now available in Canada Tweet this

"KYE is extremely pleased to announce that CORZYNA™, an important new class of antianginal medication, is now available in Canada" stated Doug Reynolds, President of KYE, "This is a step forward for Canadian patients and healthcare professionals in the treatment of stable angina as CORZYNA™ provides an additional option for those patients who are not being adequately managed with currently available first-line therapies and continue to experience recurrent angina episodes".

About Stable Angina

Angina is the term for chest pain or chest discomfort. Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood and therefore enough oxygen to work properly. It is usually caused by hardening of the arteries. Chronic angina, the most common symptom of coronary artery disease, can be a debilitating heart condition. Angina typically manifests as recurrent pain or tightness in the chest upon exertion or emotional stress.

About KYE Pharmaceuticals

KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KYE) is a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Canada focused on bringing medications to the Canadian market which fulfill clinically significant and unmet needs. KYE has licensed many innovative products and was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit that optimizes our team's strengths and brings unique value to our partners, Canadian healthcare professionals, and most importantly, our patients. For more information, please visit www.kyepharma.com.

SOURCE KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: please contact [email protected]

Related Links

www.kyepharma.com

