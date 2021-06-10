KVD Beauty Appoints Celebrity Makeup Artist, Nikki Wolff as Global Director of Artistry

Serving as the Global Director of Artistry, Wolff joins the talented Global Veritas Artistry team which include @FannyMaurer from France, @ChristianSchild from Germany, @TheSandraSaenz from U.S.A., and @AnthonyHNguyenMakeup from U.S.A. As part of her role, Wolff will also consult on new product development and innovation as well as serving as a lead artist on KVD Beauty's branded campaigns and marketing efforts.

"KVD Beauty continues to amaze me with their innovation of high quality and high-performance makeup, truly representing next-level artistry," states Celebrity Makeup Artist Nikki Wolff. "As a member of the makeup artist community, I've always counted on the brand to deliver versatile products that have aided me in editorial shoots, red carpets and more. Being a great makeup artist is all about experimentation and practice and their products give me the creative freedom to do so. I'm so honored to be taking on the role as Global Director of Artistry at KVD Beauty and I am excited to work together on new product launches and overall, be a part of their legacy in the makeup industry."

"We're so thrilled to be collaborating with Nikki Wolff and welcome her to the KVD Beauty team," states Tara Loftis, Global Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Kendo Brands. "We have been following her career since the very beginning and have been in constant awe at the influence she has had – she's become an Instagram celebrity in her own right! Her vision and commitment for the craft aligns seamlessly with the brand. We are excited for her involvement in the product development process as KVD Beauty continues to deliver tattoo-inspired makeup to consumers."

Based in London, Wolff embarked on her makeup career training at the prestigious London College of Fashion. During her time there, she landed her first job as an apprenticeship with a fashion photographer doing makeup for the models. The experience provided her with a better understanding of the power of makeup, and its ability to transform your look. Since then, Wolff has become the go-to for many celebrities and influencers. Wolff now boasts a repertoire of clients that include A-list celebrities and socialites while her work with top editorials such as VOGUE, ELLE, and Marie Claire has earned her a high-profile status of her own.

The partnership with Nikki Wolff comes right in time as the brand recently unveiled the KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush, which started to receive buzz even before its release. It's the brand's next must-have product following the success of Good Apple Foundation.

ABOUT GLOBAL VERITAS TEAM:

Sandra Saenz (U.S.A.): Fusing her aspirations of becoming a plastic surgeon and painter, Sandra found her passion in makeup artistry. She is proud to be the first Mexican hijab-wearing makeup artist to secure agency representation in the U.S.A.

Anthony Nguyen (U.S.A.): Makeup has served as Anthony's creative outlet for storytelling. He is known for his versatility in creating highly innovative and conceptual looks for editorials, to simplistic beauty for the red carpet, working with many notable celebrities and on international campaigns.

Christian Schild (Germany): Chris started as a hairdresser and soon began working as a freelance hair and makeup artist in 2010, which spurred his passion for makeup. It didn't take long for him to book international clients in the beauty and fashion industry. He is known for his creative mind and his love for every little detail.

Fanny Maurer (France): Passionate about music, she started working with rock bands on tour in Europe and the United States, discovering her love of tattoos. A few years later, she collaborated with talented artists in the fashion industry, exposing herself to the world of makeup that led her to her career today.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

