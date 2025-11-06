KuPool Strengthens Leadership with Ethereum Mining Pioneer Shelton Qiu, Driving LTC Hashrate Expansion and DOGE/LTC Market Dominance

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that Shelton Qiu, former Marketing Director and Business Development Lead at SparkPool, has joined the KuPool team as Chief Operation Officer. This strategic addition further strengthens KuPool's leadership in mining capability and KuCoin's position as a comprehensive hashrate production and allocation hub.

With nearly a decade of experience in blockchain and mining, Qiu played a pivotal role in helping SparkPool become the world's largest Ethereum mining pool and maintain its industry-leading position. During his tenure, he actively contributed to technological innovation and community development, advancing the Ethereum PoW ecosystem and promoting industry knowledge sharing. At KuPool, he will leverage his deep engineering insight and operational expertise to scale Litecoin (LTC) mining hashrate, enhance system stability, and drive sustainable profitability for professional miners and institutional clients.

Qiu is also expected to play a key role in expanding KuPool's global reach, forming technical and ecosystem partnerships, and advancing product innovation across multi-currency mining--including LTC, DOGE, PEPE, Lucky, and BELLS. His leadership will accelerate KuPool's vision of building a trusted, transparent, and high-performance mining infrastructure that embodies the decentralized principles of Proof of Work (PoW).

"Qiu's proven expertise in engineering and ecosystem development will accelerate KuPool's growth and strengthen our leadership in DOGE and LTC mining," said Chris Zhu, Head of KuPool.

"I am thrilled to join KuPool at this pivotal moment, bringing my experience to contribute to a platform that prioritizes trust and innovation in mining," said Shelton Qiu, COO of KuPool. "With KuPool's strong foundation in stable hashrate and high yields for LTC and DOGE, I look forward to advancing technology-driven innovation and user-oriented services to drive further growth, ensuring verifiable returns and enhanced competitiveness for miners worldwide."

KuPool's total mining hashrate continues to grow, with its LTC/DOGE pool consistently ranking fourth globally -- a testament to its strong market reputation and robust product capabilities.

About KuPool

KuPool is a new mining pool service within the KuCoin ecosystem, dedicated to building transparent, secure, and verifiable mining infrastructure. Leveraging KuCoin's advantages in security, compliance, and asset management, KuPool offers miners a fair and trusted experience through efficient, traceable profit-sharing mechanisms and support for major and merged mining cryptocurrencies such as LTC, DOGE, PEPE, Lucky, and BELLS. With "Verified Hashing, Trusted Mining" at its core, KuPool promotes the sustainable growth of the blockchain hashrate economy.

Learn More: https://www.kupool.com/

SOURCE KuCoin

[email protected]