KuCoin Reinforces Long-Term Global Brand Strategy Through Trust-Led Partnership with Tadej Pogačar

From Visibility to Value: KuCoin Advances Responsible Crypto Adoption Through Enduring Sports Alignment

VIENNA, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, is reinforcing its global brand strategy through its recently unveiled strategic partnership with world-class cyclist Tadej Pogačar -- one of the few value-driven collaborations between the crypto sector and elite professional cycling.

First introduced in Vienna in late January, the partnership reflects more than a traditional sponsorship. Built around the theme "Trust, Proven by Performance," the collaboration underscores a shared belief that credibility is not declared through visibility alone, but earned through discipline, consistency, and measurable results over time.

As the crypto industry continues to mature under evolving regulatory standards and increasing institutional participation, brand trust has emerged as a defining differentiator. While many digital-asset companies pursue short-term exposure through high-visibility sponsorships, KuCoin has deliberately adopted a long-term framework centered on sustained credibility and responsible growth.

A Strategic Shift from Exposure to Endurance

Rather than prioritizing scale of audience alone, KuCoin's partnership with Pogačar represents a strategic alignment with performance ethos and professional discipline at the highest level of global sport.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished cyclists of his generation, Pogačar has built his reputation through sustained excellence on cycling's most demanding stages. His approach emphasizes preparation, resilience under pressure, safety, and long-term consistency -- principles that closely mirror KuCoin's own operational philosophy.

"At the highest level of cycling, trust is earned through preparation and performance, not headlines," said Tadej Pogačar. "You build it over time, through responsible decisions under pressure. That mindset aligns strongly with how KuCoin approaches security and long-term growth."

For KuCoin, the partnership reflects a broader belief that the future of crypto adoption depends not on hype cycles, but on infrastructure, governance, and transparent operational standards.

Trust as Infrastructure, Not Marketing

Over the past eight years, KuCoin has invested significantly in security systems, risk management frameworks, and regulatory alignment across global markets. The company currently holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and continues expanding its regulated footprint, including AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria.

CEO BC Wong said the collaboration reflects a deeper strategic philosophy.

"We are not building visibility -- we are building credibility," BC said. "Trust is not created by logos or short-term campaigns. It is earned through discipline, compliance, operational resilience, and consistent performance over time. Tadej represents excellence achieved through preparation and professionalism at the highest level. That alignment makes this partnership meaningful."

As regulatory clarity increases across Europe and other major markets, KuCoin views long-term partnerships as an extension of its governance strategy -- reinforcing that responsible innovation and brand integrity go hand in hand.

Bridging Emerging Technology with Established Communities

The partnership also reflects a broader shift within the digital-asset sector: connecting emerging technologies with established global communities rooted in performance, professionalism, and accountability.

Elite sport embodies discipline, measurable results, and trust built through repeated achievement. By aligning with these principles, KuCoin aims to help contextualize digital finance within familiar frameworks of reliability and long-term excellence.

The collaboration with Pogačar forms part of KuCoin's wider trust-led partnership portfolio, which includes golf icon Adam Scott and global cultural platform Tomorrowland. Across sport and culture, the consistent thread is alignment with partners who represent sustained performance and professional integrity.

This approach marks a departure from transactional sponsorship models focused purely on impressions. Instead, KuCoin evaluates partnerships through long-term strategic criteria:

Does the collaboration reinforce trust?

Does it advance responsible crypto adoption?

adoption? Does it connect meaningfully with global communities beyond short-term marketing impact?

Future collaborations will continue to prioritize authentic alignment with individuals and organizations whose performance, discipline, and professional excellence reflect the KuCoin ethos. The company remains focused on partnerships that create enduring value and credibility in global markets.

Supporting Responsible Mainstream Adoption

As crypto transitions from a niche asset class to a more integrated component of the global financial ecosystem, public perception and trust remain critical. By associating with figures who represent sustained peak performance rather than transient celebrity, KuCoin seeks to contribute to a broader narrative of maturity within the industry.

The partnership with Pogačar serves as a signal that crypto innovation and professional excellence can coexist within a framework grounded in responsibility, discipline, and long-term vision.

In an environment where regulatory standards continue to evolve and users increasingly prioritize security and governance, KuCoin's strategy emphasizes consistency over noise and endurance over exposure.

The company believes that the next phase of crypto adoption will be defined by platforms capable of demonstrating measurable trust -- not only through technology, but through values reflected across their global engagements.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar is one of the world's leading professional cyclists and among the most accomplished athletes of his generation. A four-time Tour de France champion and the current UCI Road World Champion, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest riders of the modern cycling era. Known for his consistency, discipline, and technical precision, Pogačar has achieved sustained success at the highest level of professional cycling, with a strong emphasis on safety, preparation, and long-term performance. His approach reflects professionalism, responsibility, and a commitment to sustainable excellence in elite sport.

SOURCE KuCoin

