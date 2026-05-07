KuCoin Web3 Wallet Integrates 1inch Swap API to Power Gasless, MEV-Protected RWA Swaps

Enhances liquidity access and seamless execution for tokenized real-world assets within a self-custodial wallet

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin Web3 Wallet today announced its integration with the 1inch Swap API, strengthening its wallet-native swap infrastructure for supported crypto assets and tokenized real-world assets. Building on KuCoin Web3 Wallet's recent integration with Ondo Global Markets, which brought hundreds of tokenized real-world asset exposures into its self-custodial wallet, the 1inch Swap API integration further enhances the transaction layer behind this experience by enabling eligible gasless swaps, deeper liquidity access, more competitive pricing, and built-in MEV protection. The integration reflects KuCoin Web3 Wallet's continued commitment to building a more secure, accessible, and trusted gateway for users to participate in both crypto-native and real-world asset markets.

As tokenized RWAs continue to expand onchain, the quality of execution, security, and infrastructure becomes increasingly important to user adoption. Through the 1inch Swap API, KuCoin Web3 Wallet users can access a smoother swap experience designed to reduce common onchain friction, including the need to hold native gas tokens, fragmented liquidity, slippage concerns, and risks associated with front-running or sandwich attacks.

"KuCoin Web3 Wallet is built to make self-custody more accessible without compromising execution quality or user trust," said Gas Meng, Lead of KuCoin Web3 Wallet Operation. "With the integration of the 1inch Swap API, we are able to provide a smoother swap experience backed by better pricing, deeper liquidity, gasless execution, and MEV protection. As we continue expanding support for tokenized TradFi assets, we are helping users engage with onchain markets through a more secure and trusted wallet experience."

"The integration of the 1inch Swap API by KuCoin Web3 Wallet embodies what makes DeFi great. It combines their self-custody with our best-in-class liquidity infrastructure, giving users access to RWAs and enabling them to trade seamlessly with no gas or risk of MEV. We are pleased to continue supporting the growth of RWAs onchain," said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder.

Looking ahead, KuCoin Web3 Wallet plans to further enhance its in-wallet trading infrastructure as part of its broader roadmap to become an all-in-one gateway for crypto and real-world asset participation.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial, multichain wallet built for security and onchain alpha. Swap seamlessly across networks with a built-in cross-chain DEX aggregator, trade wallet-native perpetuals, and access tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), directly within your wallet. Spot early opportunities with Smart Money tools, explore 1,000+ DApps, and capture new token launches through a dedicated Airdrop Hub. Your all-in-one gateway to Crypto + TradFi in Web3.

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About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 26M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

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SOURCE KuCoin

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