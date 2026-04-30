KuCoin Futures Market Data Now Available on TradingView, Expanding Access to Professional-Grade Analytics

Integration enables over 100 million TradingView users to access KuCoin's real-time futures data and liquidity insights

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that its Futures market data is now fully integrated with TradingView, one of the world's most widely used charting and trading analysis platforms. This integration enables TradingView's global user base of over 100 million traders and investors to access KuCoin's perpetual futures data directly within its advanced charting environment.

By bringing KuCoin Futures data onto TradingView, users can now analyze real-time price movements, monitor liquidity conditions, and build data-driven strategies using one of the industry's most powerful technical analysis toolsets. The integration reflects KuCoin's continued commitment to enhancing transparency, accessibility, and institutional-grade infrastructure across the digital asset ecosystem.

Through this integration, users can:

Access KuCoin Futures market data in real time directly on TradingView charts

Utilize advanced charting tools to analyze market structure, volatility, and trends

Set customizable alerts based on KuCoin Futures price movements

Develop indicators, strategies, and quantitative models using Pine Script®

Incorporate KuCoin data into institutional and systematic trading workflows

The integration is designed to support a wide range of market participants, including professional traders, market makers, quantitative teams, institutional investors, and retail users seeking deeper futures market insights.

Expanding KuCoin Futures data availability to TradingView enhances the exchange's global reach and ensures users can engage with its markets through best-in-class analytical tools--even outside the KuCoin platform. It also aligns with KuCoin's broader strategy of building a transparent, scalable, and institution-ready trading infrastructure.



About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclosure

This integration is intended to provide market data access and analytical functionality only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading recommendations, or any solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any securities, derivatives, or other financial instruments. While KuCoin strives to ensure the data is accurately displayed, we do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, completeness, or reliability of such data. Data may be delayed, contain errors, or be subject to interruptions.

Trading execution via KuCoin on TradingView is not currently supported.

SOURCE KuCoin

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