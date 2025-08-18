KuCoin Spotlight Drives AI Gaming Innovation: Launches Token Sale for AKEDO with Early Access, Exclusive Benefits, and Principal Protection

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Spotlight token sale featuring AKEDO (AKE). This move highlights KuCoin's commitment to advancing groundbreaking Web3 innovations, especially where artificial intelligence, gaming, and blockchain converge.

Founded in 2024 and based in Zug, Switzerland, AKEDO is a trailblazing multi-agent AI framework that transforms Web3 gaming with autonomous content creation and smart collaboration. As the first platform to embed AI agents directly into game engines, it lets users craft studio-quality games in minutes using simple natural language prompts—no coding skills needed—and does so 100 times faster and more affordably than traditional large language models. Starting as a Telegram-based "tap-to-earn" game called Akedog, AKEDO has grown into a full ecosystem that democratizes GameFi, merging user-generated content with on-chain ownership and genuine crypto rewards, akin to "TikTok meets Roblox" on the blockchain.

Its cutting-edge setup spans multiple chains, including Solana (home to the AKE token), TON, BNB, Bera, and DuckChain, enabling earnings in $DOGE, $BNB, $USDT, and more through the "PlayDrop" feature.

Via KuCoin Spotlight, users get early access to the AKE token sale, enabling investment in this game-changing project ahead of public listing. Key perks include:

Securing tokens at a reduced price , with the Spotlight Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) at 80% of the prior financing round, plus a 10% extra discount for KCS subscriptions.

, with the Spotlight Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) at 80% of the prior financing round, plus a 10% extra discount for KCS subscriptions. Guaranteed inclusion for everyone via over-subscription with proportional allocation, ensuring all participants get a share.

via over-subscription with proportional allocation, ensuring all participants get a share. Enhanced protection through a principal protection buyback, with details in the official announcement.

Renowned for upgrades like a fresh UI, dual-crypto support, and staking perks, the Spotlight program keeps championing ventures that fuel innovation and empower users.

For participation details, please visit the event landing page.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

