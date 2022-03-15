"The upgrades on our new L02 compact tractors were strategic and universal to introducing the next generation of our popular Standard L Series line," said Chris Isaac, Product Manager, Compact Tractors. "With the new L3302 and L3902, we added enhanced operator comfort features and modern styling, as well as key operational features – such as the new independent PTO on the HST models – while keeping affordability top of mind."

Powerful Performance

Kubota has built a reputation in its class due to the L Series tractor's power and performance backed by a Kubota diesel engine. The L02 Series offers two horsepower options, with 33 and 37.5 gross horsepower on the L3302 and L3902, respectively. Equipped with a Common-Rail System (CRS) with electronic controlled fuel injection and designed to reduce noise and vibration for a smooth operator experience, Kubota's fuel-efficient diesel engines are designed to maximize performance.

Smooth and Easy Operations with Independent PTO Option

Both new L02 four-wheel drive models are available with either gear drive or HST transmissions. The HST provides speed and forward/revers control that can be operated simply by pressing down on the pedal. The gear drive transmission provides the power and versatility with eight forward and eight reverse speeds to get the job done. Plus, new to the L02 this year is an independent PTO on the HST models, allowing for quick engagement of the PTO with an easy flip of a switch while operating the tractor.

Modern Styling and Comfort Abound

The new L02 Series sets itself apart from its predecessor models with a more spacious operator station, standard rubber floor mats and improved suspension seat with optional arm rests. The ergonomically designer lever grips and steering wheel provide easier access and smooth operation, while the new LED lights and side work lights deliver great visibility in tough conditions. Pulled together with an sleek curve to the bonnet and grill to keep the engine and tractor protected from the elements, the L3302 and L3902 look, feel and operate as a premium compact tractor.

Performance-Matched Front Loader

Designed specifically for the L3302 and L3902, the LA526 front loader is deeper and has a maximum lift capacity of 1,144 pounds at the pin and a maximum lift height of 94 inches at the pin. The loader valve is designed for simultaneous boom and bucket operation and a regenerative circuit, increasing seed and dump times to maximize productivity. Easily removed without tools or purchasing additional "parking" kits, the LA526 is also more versatile and easy to use.

The L3302 and L3902 will be available nationwide early spring 2022. For more information, or to find an authorized Kubota dealer near you, visit Kubota.ca.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is an affiliate of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 HP performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 1155 Kubota Drive, Pickering, Ontario, Canada L1X 0H4, by telephone, at 905 294-6535, by visiting KCL's website kubota.ca or on Facebook.

