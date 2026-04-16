More than $580 million investment brings the company's total wind power investments in Canada to $1.5 billion since 2008

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Kruger Energy has begun construction of the Saint-Paul-de-Montminy (SPDM) Wind Farm, a 196-MW project scheduled for commissioning in December 2027. Located within the municipalities of Saint-Paul-de-Montminy, Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire and Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton, the project represents an investment of more than $580 million.

Developed in partnership with the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est and Potentia Renewables Inc., the SPDM Wind Farm has now entered the construction phase following receipt of all required authorizations. Preparatory work is underway across several areas of the site, including clearing work areas, delineating construction zones, and preliminary work on the future collector system and transmission line.

Active in wind power development for over 20 years, Kruger Energy continues to expand through major projects that support the energy transition and contribute to community development. With the SPDM project, the company's cumulative investments in wind energy in Canada now total $1.5 billion.

In Québec, the company operates the Montérégie Wind Farm (101.2 MW), commissioned in 2012, and the Des Cultures Wind Farm (24 MW), in operation since 2022 and developed in partnership with the Mohawk community of Kahnawà:ke. Kruger Energy also operates two wind farms in Ontario, commissioned between 2008 and 2011, with a combined capacity of more than 200 MW. Together, these facilities contribute to a sustainable supply of renewable energy and generate significant economic benefits for host regions.

Members of the public can follow the project's progress and consult the SPDM Wind Farm construction schedule at https://projeteolienstpaul.com.

About Kruger Energy

Kruger Energy, a Kruger Inc. subsidiary, specializes in developing and managing green and renewable power plants. Including hydro, wind, biomass cogeneration and solar facilities, Kruger Inc. and Kruger Energy own and operate 47 power production sites with a total installed capacity of 650 MW. For more information, visit krugerenergy.com.

SOURCE Kruger Energy

INFORMATION: Marie-Claude Tremblay, Director, Communications, Kruger Inc., 514 297-1364, [email protected]