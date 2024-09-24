Kress Commercial focuses on arborists as catalog of commercial-grade outdoor power equipment grows

The new Kress Commercial top-handle chainsaw provides power and precision designed for arborists.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kress, leading the transition of professional landscapers from gas to battery, is adding chainsaws – designed for the arborist – to its lineup of commercial-grade battery-powered equipment. The new Kress Commercial KC320.9 60V Top-Handle Chainsaw is the first piece of Kress Commercial equipment developed especially with professional arborists in mind.

Made for arborists who expect maximum power, precision and flexibility without the hassle, mess or expense of gas. Post this Kress Commercial KC320.9 60V Top-Handle Chainsaw with optional 12-, 14- or 16-inch (30, 35 or 40 cm) bar length and Kress Commercial CyberPack Nano Battery.

"The Kress Commercial Top-Handle Chainsaw has the power and precision required by professional arborists," said Chad Bishop, senior product manager at Kress Commercial. "The new top-handle chainsaw allows arborists the convenience of clean battery power with less vibration than gas."

The Kress KC320.9 60V Top-Handle Chainsaw rivals 45cc gas-powered saws, boasting 2.4kW of power and a chain speed of 79 ft/s. Its commercial-grade brushless motor delivers power and efficiency unlike other battery-powered chainsaws with a longer lifespan and lower maintenance than comparable gas-powered saws. With an optional 12-, 14- or 16-inch bar length and ergonomic, lightweight design – weighing less than nine pounds with its battery – the Kress Commercial Top-Handle Chainsaw is made for arborists who expect maximum power, precision and flexibility without the hassle, mess or expense of gas.

Additional technical specifications of the Kress Commercial Top-Handle Chainsaw include:

Inertia chain brake

Chain spec - .325" lp, .043" gauge

Optional 12"/14"/16" bar length

Up to 225 cuts* per one Nano battery

IPX4 rating

To complement the new top-handle chainsaw, Kress Commercial also developed the new Kress Commercial KAC800 60V 240Wh CyberPack Nano. The CyberPack Nano battery offers equal power to the standard Kress Commercial 240Wh CyberPack with added flexibility and mobility due to its smaller size. Weighing in at less than four pounds, the CyberPack Nano is essential for commercial applications where compactness and lightweight design are essential. As with all Kress Commercial CyberPack batteries, the CyberPack Nano is IPX5-rated for protection against the elements and has an LED battery capacity indicator and Bluetooth integration for smart usage statistics.

The Kress Commercial Top-Handle Chainsaw has a three-year, 750-hour warranty and the CyberPack Nano is guaranteed for four years or 1,200 full charge cycles. To learn more about Kress Commercial's full line of equipment or to find a dealer and try the equipment, visit kress.com.

*Number of cuts based on use with a 4x4 piece of hardwood.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, harmful combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Lochel

[email protected]

803.984.2883

SOURCE Kress