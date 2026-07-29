KPMG Canada and OpenAI form strategic alliance to help organizations scale AI across their business

Combining OpenAI's technologies with KPMG's expertise and real-world experience deploying and governing AI internally to help businesses unlock value from AI

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building on global momentum, KPMG Canada has formed a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help Canadian organizations move beyond AI experimentation to practical, enterprise-wide transformation. As part of the alliance, KPMG has been named an OpenAI Elite Partner, the highest tier within the OpenAI Partner Network.

As the latest expansion of KPMG's AI services, this collaboration blends OpenAI's capabilities with KPMG's experience and expertise in business transformation, governance, and risk management. The alliance focuses on helping organizations get more value from AI by embedding it deeper into the systems and workflows they use every day. By integrating AI into existing business processes, KPMG and OpenAI will help clients reduce manual work, making the technology easier to use and a more practical part of how their organizations operate.

KPMG Canada will draw on its own AI transformation journey, using OpenAI technologies internally to develop the experience and capabilities needed to help clients scale AI with confidence. In KPMG's Deal Advisory practice, teams use OpenAI's Codex platform to review thousands of pages of transaction documents and financial data in a fraction of the time it once took, quickly identifying key information and producing review-ready analysis. That means less time spent on repetitive manual work and more time helping clients evaluate risks, identify opportunities and make informed decisions about mergers and acquisitions.

"Our own AI transformation journey has shown us what it takes to deploy and scale AI within an organization. Having enabled more than 3,000 employees with ChatGPT Enterprise throughout the firm, we've seen firsthand how advanced AI capabilities can help transform how work gets done. Our experience scaling OpenAI technologies across Canada and building Codex-enabled workflows in Deal Advisory gives us practical insights we can use to help clients move faster and unlock more benefits from AI," says Stephanie Terrill, Canadian Managing Partner of Digital Transformation at KPMG Canada.

The alliance also creates new opportunities to help organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience. As part of the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, KPMG will help integrate OpenAI models and cyber capabilities into AI-powered cybersecurity solutions for clients, helping them manage risk, improve security and respond to an increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Canadian organizations are ready to move beyond pilots and put AI into production at enterprise scale," says Ksenia Chumachenko, Head of Global Alliances at OpenAI. "The next frontier is embedding intelligence--and increasingly, AI agents--directly into the workflows where decisions are made, and work gets done. KPMG Canada brings the industry expertise, governance, and transformation capabilities to make that shift enterprise ready. Together, we can help Canadian businesses and public-sector organizations move from experimentation to secure, responsible deployment, and turn frontier AI into measurable impact."

About KPMG Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

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SOURCE KPMG LLP