And reinforces the firm's positioning as one of the main partners of the Workday management system in Quebec.

MONTREAL, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - KPMG in Quebec acquires DayOne Consulting, a leading consulting firm in the implementation, support and integration of the Workday management system.

"The acquisition of DayOne Consulting demonstrates the firm's commitment to investing in state-of-the-art technology tools to support our clients in their digital transformation," said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Managing Partner, Quebec Province, KPMG Canada. "Workday, recognized as one of the most innovative systems on the market, is a natural part of our service offering and we are very proud to welcome the team of experienced professionals from DayOne Consulting to join our growing Management Consulting Services team.

The addition of the DayOne Consulting teams enhances the firm's existing technology, data, digitization, and automation offerings by providing the complete Workday management system including finance, human resources, payroll, and scheduling.

With exponential growth over the past few years, KPMG's Consulting Services Group in Quebec, supports companies of all sizes and sectors to be agile and ready to adapt to accelerating technological advances, business models and evolving client expectations through tailored services.

"We are thrilled to join an organization with the stature of KPMG - one that shares the same corporate culture as well as our commitment to providing excellent service to our clients," said Deni Guerrera, founder of DayOne Consulting. "Together, we will be able to provide comprehensive solutions to help companies with not only their Workday implementation but also their overall digital transformation. We look forward to taking this next step and strengthening our ability to always better support our customers."

This new acquisition comes on the heels of a series of acquisitions by the firm over the past 18 months confirming the firm's already well-established expansion throughout Quebec.

