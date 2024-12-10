KPM Analytics Expands AI and Software Development Operations to Drive Innovation

The large state-of-the-art facility in Orem, Utah, allows KPM Analytics to expand our Artificial Intelligence and software development utilized across KPM's brand portfolio.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- KPM Analytics, a leader in food safety and quality assurance technology for food and agriculture processing, is proud to announce the opening of its new office complex dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and software product development. The state-of-the-art 8,200 sq ft facility located within the Canyon Park Tech Center at 717 Timpanogos Parkway, Suite 2300, in Orem, Utah, will house 75 software developers and data scientists. The new office will serve as KPM's hub for pioneering advancements in machine learning, automation, and data-driven solutions to help companies improve efficiency and quality while also detecting hazardous materials in food and agricultural production processes.

KPM Analytics acquired Smart Vision Works, Inc. located in Orem in 2023, marking a new milestone in KPM Analytics' mission to support customers' quality assurance and food safety needs. Since 2012, the Smart Vision Works team has been an industry pioneer for computer vision systems developed with advanced AI technology for sizing, grading and foreign material detection in food and agriculture processes. In the new expanded and upgraded Orem facility, KPM Analytics will continue to deepen it's AI capabilities and incorporate this game changing technology into other KPM products where it can add significant value for our customers.

According to KPM Analytics' CEO Brian Mitchell, "the new office demonstrates the company's commitment to be at the forefront of AI innovation for quality inspection and food safety. The additional space and amenities will allow us attract world class talent to continue to lead in the application of AI capability to help food processors achieve greater throughput and process control while simultaneously enhancing food safety."

The 717 Timpanogos Parkway location joins KPM Analytics' 11 other manufacturing, sales, and support offices worldwide.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and vison process machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our brands include AMS, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contacts: Andy Dambeck

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

774-399-0477

SOURCE KPM Analytics