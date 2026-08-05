Korea Tourism Organization Canada Launches "Hello Korea" Promotion and K-Travel Fest, Rewarding Travelers with Exclusive Perks in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Canada is building on the momentum of its "Ride to Korea" summer campaign with a new initiative aimed at rewarding Canadians who turn their Korea travel plans into reality. KTO Canada will officially launch the "Hello Korea" Online Tour Promotion, running from August 1 to September 13, 2026.

"Jeonju Hyanggyo / ©Korea Tourism Organization-Kang Misun"

The campaign will culminate at the K-Travel Fest, a two-day celebration of Korean culture and tourism taking place at Toronto's Sankofa Square on September 12 - 13, 2026 from 11am - 6pm. The event will feature exclusive gifts and onsite activities for attendees.

The "Hello Korea" promotion centers on two "Gift with Purchase" offers.

Tour Package Bonus: OLIVE YOUNG Gift Cards

Travelers who book an eligible Korea tour package through a designated partner tour company can receive a ₩100,000 KRW (approximately $100 CAD) gift card from OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading K-Beauty retailer, redeemable at participating OLIVE YOUNG stores across Korea. The offer is limited to the first 150 verified bookings on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

To claim the gift, travelers must book a package offered by one of the 8 designated travel agencies, departing by October 31, 2027, and submit their booking details through the official campaign Submission Form to be verified.

Flight Ticket Bonus: K-Travel Fest Souvenirs

Independent travelers who purchase a round trip flight from Canada to Korea between August 1 and September 13, 2026, with departure by October 31, 2027, are eligible for one of 400 limited-edition souvenirs, available exclusively at the K-Travel Fest.

Registration will follow a hybrid model: 350 spots will be reserved for advance registration through a dedicated Submission Form, allowing travelers to verify their flights ahead of time, while the remaining 50 spots will be available to walk-in attendees onsite. All travelers -- whether pre-registered or walk-in -- must present proof of purchase at the Welcome Zone (Tent #5) between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST on September 12 or 13, 2026.

"After bringing the vibrant sights and sounds of South Korea to the streets of Toronto this summer, we wanted to take the next step and actively reward Canadians who are turning their travel dreams into reality," said a representative from KTO Canada. "The 'Hello Korea' promotion and our upcoming K-Travel Fest are our way of saying thank you to travelers, equipping them with exciting perks like OLIVE YOUNG gift cards and exclusive souvenirs to kick off their Korean adventures."

A full list of eligible tours, promotional details, registration links, and Terms & Conditions can be found on the official Hello Korea website: https://ktravelfest.ca/travel-deals

Event Details

Promotion Period: August 1 - September 13, 2026

K-Travel Fest Location: Sankofa Square, Toronto, ON

K-Travel Fest Dates & Times: September 12 & 13, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EST

Follow KTO Canada on Instagram (@ktocanada) for the latest updates.

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization Canada

Media Contact: KTO Canada | [email protected]