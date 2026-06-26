Korea Tourism Organization Canada Launches "Ride to Korea" City-Wide LED Truck Campaign and Flight Giveaway in Toronto

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Get ready, Toronto--South Korea is coming straight to your doorstep this summer.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Toronto has officially launched "Ride to Korea," a massive urban takeover running from June 5 to July 10, 2026, featuring a giant rolling LED showcase and a chance to win round-trip flights to South Korea. Designed to bring the vibrant energy, rich culture, and dynamic travel appeal of South Korea directly to Canadians, this experiential campaign steps outside the digital world and onto the bustling streets of the GTA.

Ride To Korea (CNW Group/Korea Tourism Organization Canada)

The undisputed star of the campaign is a state-of-the-art, fully branded LED mega-truck. Operating under South Korea's global tourism banner, "Imagine Your Korea," this moving showcase will cruise through Toronto's most iconic neighborhoods and high-traffic hotspots. From the CN Tower and Nathan Phillips Square to the Distillery District, Casa Loma, Harbourfront Centre, Mel Lastman Square, and Sankofa Square, the truck is set to turn heads and stop traffic.

Built around three exciting pillars--"Celebrate the Game," "Chase the Truck," and "Discover Korea"--the campaign seamlessly blends real-world street engagement with an interactive digital experience. To amplify the buzz, popular local content creators will be tracking the truck's journey in real-time, capturing the excitement and sharing exclusive content across social media.

To celebrate the launch, KTO Canada is rolling out an unforgettable grand prize: two round-trip airline tickets to South Korea. Entering the sweepstakes is simple--participants just need to subscribe to the official "Imagine Your Korea" YouTube channel, leave a comment on the designated Community tab post, and submit their entry via the campaign's Google Form.

The excitement doesn't stop there. KTO Canada's official Instagram account (@ktocanada) will host weekly digital contests throughout the campaign, giving away $100 gift cards to keep the summer vibes going strong.

"We wanted to bring the dynamic energy of South Korea directly to Torontonians in a way that is interactive, visual, and fun," said a representative from KTO Toronto. "The 'Ride to Korea' campaign is more than just marketing--it's an open invitation for Canadians to experience a taste of Korea right here in their home city, and ultimately, to inspire them to make Korea their next travel destination."

For live truck locations, schedule updates, and full event details, follow KTO Canada on Instagram (@ktocanada).

Website: https://ridetokorea.line-up.ca/

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization Canada

Media Contact: Korea Tourism Organization Canada, Email: [email protected]