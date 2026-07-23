Korcomptenz Recognized as a Contender in Three Categories in the ISG Provider Lens® Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem 2026 Study for the U.S.

Recognition highlights strengths across Microsoft business applications, Azure data and AI, and cloud modernization services

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Korcomptenz, a global digital transformation and technology services provider, today announced that it has been named a Contender in three categories in the ISG Provider Lens® Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem 2026 study for the U.S.

Korcomptenz was recognized in:

Microsoft Productivity and Business Process Services

Azure Data Transformation and AI Services

Azure Professional Services

The recognition reflects Korcomptenz's growing presence in the Microsoft ecosystem and its ability to help enterprises modernize business processes, data platforms, cloud environments, and AI capabilities.

In Microsoft Productivity and Business Process Services, Korcomptenz was recognized for its capabilities across Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and Dynamics 365 implementation and migration. The study highlighted its experience addressing fragmented operations, mission-critical migrations, and industry-specific transformation across manufacturing, logistics, distribution, retail, and ecommerce.

In Azure Data Transformation and AI Services, Korcomptenz was recognized for combining enterprise data platforms with Microsoft's AI ecosystem. Its capabilities include Microsoft Fabric, Azure Databricks, AI Foundry, Copilot integration, and agentic AI frameworks across ERP and CRM workflows.

"Being named a Contender in Azure Data Transformation and AI Services reflects the maturity of our data and AI practice," said George Philip, Senior Vice President, Data Analytics & Emerging Technologies, Korcomptenz. "We are focused on building governed, production-ready data foundations that make AI adoption practical for our clients."

In Azure Professional Services, Korcomptenz was recognized for Azure migration, legacy modernization, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud cost optimization services.

"This recognition validates our strategy of bringing together cloud, data, AI, business applications, and industry expertise to help clients modernize with measurable impact," said Prakash Anthony, CEO and Co-founder, Korcomptenz.

The ISG Provider Lens® study evaluates service providers across the Microsoft ecosystem, including productivity, business applications, data, AI, and cloud services.

About Korcomptenz

Korcomptenz is a global digital transformation and technology services company helping organizations modernize, automate, and scale through ERP, CRM, cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions.

SOURCE Korcomptenz

Media Contact: Arshad Shah, [email protected]