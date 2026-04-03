Korcomptenz and Hindsait Partner to Transform Healthcare Operations with Responsible AI

Alliance brings together clinical AI, automation, and cloud modernization to help healthcare organizations improve efficiency, quality, and member experience

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Korcomptenz, a global technology transformation partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Hindsait, an AI company focused on clinical intelligence and medical review automation, to help healthcare payers, providers, and value-based care organizations modernize operations and improve outcomes with responsible, explainable AI.

Through this partnership, Korcomptenz and Hindsait will deliver next-generation solutions spanning AI-driven utilization management, clinical decision support, medical necessity review automation, predictive analytics, and enterprise cloud transformation. The joint offering is designed to reduce administrative burden, accelerate prior authorizations, strengthen clinical quality, and improve member and patient experiences.

Hindsait brings advanced clinical AI capabilities that use natural language processing, machine learning, and clinical reasoning to extract evidence from unstructured medical records, generate case summaries, and support guideline-aligned medical necessity decisions. Hindsait was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization.

Korcomptenz complements these capabilities with deep expertise in Azure, Microsoft Fabric, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and enterprise data modernization. Korcomptenz has also been recognized in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens for AI Services for Microsoft Cloud and Azure Data Fabric and in Forrester's Microsoft Business Applications Services Landscape, underscoring its strength in delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready transformation.

Together, the companies will help healthcare organizations build unified data foundations, enable FHIR-based interoperability, automate workflows, and deploy AI with the transparency, governance, and compliance required for real-world healthcare environments. The partnership supports healthcare leaders seeking measurable improvements in operational efficiency, care management, compliance, and engagement.

About Korcomptenz

Korcomptenz is a global technology transformation partner helping organizations accelerate innovation through AI, cloud, data, and enterprise applications. With scalable, business-focused solutions, Korcomptenz modernizes operations, enhances customer experiences, and drives measurable outcomes.

Website: https://www.korcomptenz.com

About Hindsait

Hindsait is a healthcare technology company focused on AI-driven clinical intelligence and medical review automation. Its platform helps healthcare payers and providers improve decision-making, streamline utilization management, reduce administrative burden, and drive better quality outcomes through responsible, explainable AI.

Website: https://www.hindsait.com

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SOURCE Korcomptenz

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