Korcomptenz Recognized by Forrester in Microsoft Business Applications Services Landscape, Q3 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Korcomptenz, a trusted global partner for digital transformation and cloud innovation, today announced its recognition in The Microsoft Business Applications Services Landscape, Q3 2025 by leading research and advisory firm Forrester. The report highlights 27 providers worldwide, and Korcomptenz is proud to be named among them as a featured IT Systems Integrator.

Forrester's landscape report provides technology leaders with a comprehensive overview of service providers that help enterprises modernize applications, deliver hyperpersonalized experiences, and embed AI-powered automation across business functions. According to the report, Microsoft Business Applications services (MBAS) enable companies to move beyond traditional operating models, embedding predictive intelligence, conversational AI, and automation into every business process to drive competitive advantage.

Driving Transformation with Microsoft Business Applications and AI

Korcomptenz's inclusion reflects its proven expertise across Dynamics 365, Microsoft Fabric, Azure, Power Platform, and AI services. The company has consistently helped clients accelerate ROI by aligning ERP, CRM, analytics, and AI readiness into unified, scalable models.

"Being recognized by Forrester is not just an achievement for us--it is a testament to the measurable outcomes we deliver for our clients," said Prakash Anthony, CEO & Co-Founder, Korcomptenz. "From optimizing supply chains with Dynamics 365 F/SCM to driving customer engagement with AI-powered insights, we remain committed to transforming challenges into growth opportunities for enterprises worldwide."

Same Quality. Better Commitment. Better Price.

Korcomptenz differentiates itself by combining enterprise-grade expertise with a partner-first mindset, offering organizations the same quality as global leaders while delivering better commitment and better value. This recognition follows Korcomptenz's consistent success in implementing intelligent automation, driving data-led transformation, and enabling resilient business models across industries.

Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation

As digital transformation accelerates, CIOs and business leaders are under pressure to show fast ROI while managing complexity and risk. Korcomptenz, backed by its Microsoft-certified experts and innovation accelerators, provides a pragmatic yet forward-looking approach--guiding enterprises from pilot to production with a focus on impact, agility, and long-term resilience.

The company continues to strengthen its leadership in the Microsoft ecosystem, building on this recognition to expand its capabilities in AI, Copilot integration, cloud-native modernization, and industry-specific digital solutions.

For more information on Korcomptenz's Microsoft Business Applications and AI services, please visit www.korcomptenz.com.

Tanvi Shreya, [email protected], +91 8892599555