Konecta Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Latin America Company of the Year Award for Pioneering Customer Experience Outsourcing Solutions

Konecta revolutionizes customer engagement through its highly advanced technology and innovative solutions, setting new industry standards in the CX outsourcing services industry

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the customer experience (CX) outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Konecta with the 2024 Latin American Company of the Year Award. Konecta is a best-in-class business process outsourcing and customer relationship management services provider that leverages disruptive technology to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Konecta employs artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies to deliver sophisticated, multichannel customer interactions to over 500 clients across 26 countries. The company provides a seamless customer journey, reducing costs and human errors while maintaining high-quality service for its clients in multiple industries, such as technology, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and utilities. For this reason, Konecta has rapidly grown to become one of the top providers in Latin America, with an influential presence in Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

As the market evolves, the company has transitioned from traditional call center services to high-value, technology-driven solutions in the last few years. It increasingly integrates AI and automation to ensure fast and efficient interactions while minimizing costs. This enables Konecta to handle complex customer interactions with unmatched precision and empathy, adjusting to new market demands and technological advances that shape customer expectations.

"Konecta's business has successfully transformed from mere call center services to higher-value and technology-intensive transformational solutions," said Sebastian Menutti, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

With its consistent customer-centric approach, the company partners with its clients to deliver outstanding CX and ensures seamless integration by thoroughly assessing clients' unique needs. Moreover, the company's exceptional customer relations, feedback mechanisms, and continuous support establish long-lasting relationships and trust. For this reason, the company implemented data lab services utilizing state-of-the-art analytics and data visualization techniques to better understand its clients' pain points and gain deeper insights into their business performance.

Konecta also emphasizes the importance of a horizontal organizational structure, which fosters collaboration and innovation across multidisciplinary teams. This structure allows the rapid development and deployment of new solutions to meet the ever-evolving market needs, prioritizing security and compliance with industry regulations while facilitating digital transformation.

"Konecta focuses on boosting digital transformation and data lab services centered on innovation and continuous process improvement. By utilizing agile methodologies and keeping the end users in mind, the company develops new and innovative solutions through multidisciplinary teams, a horizontal organizational structure, and state-of-the-art technology and security capabilities," noted Marcos Ainchil, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process outsourcing, with 130,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions – including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection – all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of approximately €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

