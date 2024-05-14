KOHLER, Wis., May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kohler Co. secured 13 iF product design awards under its Kohler, Mira and Klafs brands, emphasizing the company's significant impact on global design and innovation. In this year's iF design competition, Kohler's product designs secured recognition in several categories, including the coveted Gold award, which earned Kohler a place among only 75 Gold winners at the upcoming award ceremony in Berlin. Kohler's multiple awards represent innovative designs and technologies developed in each of the company's global studios – United States, United Kingdom, India, and China.

With 10,800 entries from 72 countries, the iF Design Award is one of the most prestigious and relevant design competitions in the world. To be the recipient of the iF Design Award means passing a rigorous two-stage selection by renowned design experts, who evaluate submissions based on idea, form, function, differentiation, and impact.

Creativity and leading-edge design are the heart and soul of the Kohler ethos and its teams of bold creators around the world are the foundation of some of the most iconic brands in home design. The company has forged a reputation for innovation, artistry, and design while also possessing an operating philosophy rooted in entrepreneurial spirit, tenacity, and humility.

"For over 150 years, Kohler has been dedicated to advancing innovation and unparalleled design. It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for the passion and ingenuity of our development teams," says David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. "This recognition from iF affirms our ongoing commitment to create impactful solutions in all markets across the globe."

Kohler's design prowess has been celebrated for well over a century, including a 1920s feature installation of the company's color bathroom fixtures in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, major partnerships with globally renowned artists and designers, showstopping installations in some of the most revered design meccas and world-class designed environments, and dozens of accolades spanning myriad product categories. Kohler product designs have garnered nearly 100 iF awards in the past two decades alone, as well as earning top rankings in all leading global design awards including Red dot, IDEA and Fast Company.

The KOHLER Loope container based sanitation toilet , a 2024 iF GOLD Product Design Award recipient – and the company's first-ever Gold level award recipient – is a waterless sanitation solution that integrates with container-based sanitation waste collection models. It was designed to bring safe sanitation to dense urban environments where alternative options are often nonexistent. The Loope toilet was developed within Kohler's Innovation for Good (IfG) platform, an in-house incubator focused on creating new business opportunities with a social and environmental purpose. The IfG solutions are rooted in making positive impacts on communities and lives around the world by increasing access to safe water and sanitation.

The Loope toilet was inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goal #6 of "ensuring access to safe and affordable sanitation for all," and iF design award jurors noted that "this is a great example of design innovation in the service of humanity."

"As part of our Innovation for Good portfolio, Loope has the real potential to positively impact a significant number of lives around the world. Winning the Gold iF design award brings much needed attention to the issue of unsafe sanitation that affects so many people," says Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainable Living Officer for Kohler Co. "This and other products stemming from our IfG incubator program harness associates' passions to develop meaningful solutions that provide greater access to sustainable living."

Kohler Co. – under its Kohler, Mira and Klafs brands – received 12 additional iF Product Design Awards for solutions in showering, bathroom faucets, toilets, sinks, storage, kitchen faucets and saunas:

Mira Select Flex Shower System

Parallel Faucet

Sveda Steam Lav

Intelex Smart Flush Faceplate

Karing 3.0 Urinalysis Smart Toilet

Karing 3.0 Urinalysis Interface

Spacity Storage Accessory

All-in-one Beverage Faucet

SpaViva Handshower with All-in-One Cleansing Device

ModernLife Edge Decorative Handles

Klafs S11 Sauna Design by Studio F.A. Porsche

Klafs S1 Sauna black edition Design by Henssler & Schultheiss Design

"Our product designs are human-centric, and we strive to create deep interactions and memorable experiences for our customers. We are humbled by the overwhelming list of accolades from the iF organization, and excited to see our visions rise to the top of global design evaluation," says Michael Seum, VP of Global Industrial Design for Kohler Co."

Product availability varies by region. Please contact the local showroom for information.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

