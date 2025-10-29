HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids® program kicked off today with a distribution event in Hamilton, Ontario, where more than 80 local elementary schools from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board picked up their share of a first batch of new winter coats – 2,500 in total – donated by Knights of Columbus members and insurance agents throughout Ontario. The event is a first of many to be held across the country to deliver coats to children in need. In total, Knights of Columbus members expect to distribute more than 40,000 coats throughout the country by the end of the winter season, thanks to its network of more than 180,000 members and 2,000 councils in Canada.

Jeff Zwolak, principal at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School in Hamilton, Ontario, collects new winter coats with Mike Floren, a volunteer at the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids distribution in Hamilton, Oct. 29, 2025. (Photo: Knights of Columbus/Patrick Doyle)

"Each year, we see firsthand how something that appears so simple can make a big difference in the life of a young child," says David Gelinas, State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus in Ontario. "Thanks to the generosity of our brother Knights across Canada, we're proud to continue ensuring that no child has to face the coldest months of the year without a warm coat."

Nearly one in five Canadian children live in poverty1. For many families, winter clothing is a luxury they must go without. And without a winter coat, many Canadian children are unable to play outside, wait for the school bus or even attend school in harsh conditions. With distribution events planned over the next four months, including in Indigenous and northern communities, the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids® campaign helps fill this gap one coat at a time.

"The Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids program is a powerful example of faith in action, a reminder that care for others begins in our own neighbourhoods," says David Hansen, Director of Education at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board. "Through the generosity of the Knights of Columbus, countless children across our community will be able to walk to school, play outdoors, and learn in comfort and dignity this winter. We are deeply grateful for the Knights' continued partnership and their steadfast commitment to serving those most in need."

To purchase the new coats, Knights of Columbus councils have raised funds through community fundraisers held throughout the year. Based on its 2025 campaign objectives, the organization is on track to exceed more than 1.8 million winter coats distributed to children in Canada and the United States since the program was founded in 2009.

1 2024 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Canada. (source)

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.1 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading charitable organizations, Knights donated more than 48 million service hours and over $197 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2024. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance has more than $124 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $29 billion** in assets under management. Guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, by enabling men to grow in their faith and put that faith into action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of June 30, 2025

**As of June 30, 2025

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

For more information, photos or interviews with one of our spokespersons: Aline Bedros, Torchia Communications, 514-250-2332, [email protected]; Daniel Torchia, Torchia Communications, 416-275-2151, [email protected]