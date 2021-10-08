Knight Capital Funding
Oct 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Knight Capital Funding and Forward Financing are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable financial resolution of the matter Knight Capital LLC v. Forward Financing LLC, Forward Financing SPV LLC, and Justin Bakes, pending in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida, Case No. 2016-28657-CA-01.
SOURCE Knight Capital Funding
For further information: Phillip Yates, [email protected], www.knightcapitalfunding.com
Share this article