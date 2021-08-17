KND Complex Litigation Announces Investigation of Akumin Inc. on Behalf of Investors

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - KND Complex Litigation, a Toronto, Ontario-based law firm specializing in investor rights litigation, announces that it is investigating Akumin Inc. (TSE: AKU; NASDAQ: AKU) on behalf of the company's investors.

Akumin investors are encouraged to contact KND Complex Litigation as provided below.

Contact:

Sage Nematollahi

KND Complex Litigation

1186 Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto, Ontario M6C 2E3

[email protected]

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation

