KND Complex Litigation Announces Investigation of Akumin Inc. on Behalf of Investors

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - KND Complex Litigation, a Toronto, Ontario-based law firm specializing in investor rights litigation, announces that it is investigating Akumin Inc. (TSE: AKU; NASDAQ: AKU) on behalf of the company's investors.

Akumin investors are encouraged to contact KND Complex Litigation as provided below.

Contact:

Sage Nematollahi
KND Complex Litigation
1186 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario  M6C 2E3
[email protected]

