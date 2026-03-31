Klient PSA Introduces Hybrid Project Delivery -- Humans Lead, AI Agents Deliver

Eight specialized Agentforce agents now work alongside human consultants inside Salesforce -- each one purpose-built for a single discipline, every output reviewed and approved before it goes anywhere.

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Klient, the company behind Klient PSA, today announced Hybrid Project Delivery -- a new operating model where specialized AI agents are assigned to project tasks as resources inside Salesforce, work alongside human consultants, and deliver outputs that humans review and approve before anything reaches a client or downstream system.

MANY SPECIALISTS, NOT ONE GENERALIST

Klient PSA AI agents catalog (CNW Group/Klient)

The professional services industry doesn't need one AI that tries to do everything. It needs focused agents that each do one thing exceptionally well. Klient PSA ships a catalog of eight agents today -- each purpose-built for a specific part of project delivery:

AGENT ROLE DISCIPLINE SCOPEY 1 Business Analysis Agent Scoping & Requirements PLANNY 1 Project Manager Agent Planning & Scheduling TIMEY 1 Timesheet Agent Time Capture & Compliance GUIDY 1 Customer Onboarding Agent Client Onboarding TOUCHY 1 Touchpoint Agent Client Communication CASEY 1 Customer Support Agent Case Resolution KNOWWY 1 Knowledge Agent Knowledge Management DEVY 1 Software Development Agent Development & Deployment

The catalog is designed to grow. As firms identify new gaps, Klient will add new agents -- and as each discipline advances, new versions ship alongside them. Every agent added to the catalog makes the model more complete.

HOW HUMANS STAY IN CONTROL

Two things keep humans in charge. First, every agent is a Salesforce Resource record -- visible in Gantt charts, task boards, and resource reports, managed through the same interface project managers already use for human consultants. No new tool to learn.

Second, nothing an agent produces goes anywhere without explicit human sign-off. When an agent completes work, it surfaces an Outcome Review -- a structured approval step where a human reads the output, edits if needed, reengages with the agent, and approves or rejects before the result moves forward.

"This is what the next decade of professional services looks like -- human consultants who focus on judgment, relationships, and the work that matters most, with AI agents handling the structured, repeatable delivery around them. We built Hybrid Delivery because we believe the firms that adopt this model first will define the standard everyone else follows."

-- Yanick Abraham, CEO, Klient

KLIENT AS CUSTOMER ZERO

Every agent shipped to customers ran inside Klient's own operations first -- on real projects, with real deadlines. Klient started with a single generalist agent and learned that breadth comes at the cost of quality. The pivot to a catalog of focused specialists is the direct result. What ships today is the model Klient already runs on itself.

$1,000 PER AGENT. YOURS FOR LIFE.

Each AI agent is $1,000 USD -- a one-time purchase for everything that agent delivers. No subscription. No AI surcharge. The only ongoing cost is Salesforce Flex Credits for runtime, purchased directly through Salesforce.

Klient PSA starts at $15 per user per month with a standard go-live of three weeks. All eight agents are available today at klient.com/agent-catalog/

LIVE DEMONSTRATION Agentforce World Tour -- Utrecht, Netherlands April 1, 2026

ABOUT KLIENT

Klient is the company behind Klient PSA -- the 100% Salesforce-native professional services automation platform purpose-built for PS teams that run on Salesforce. Klient PSA goes live in three weeks, starts at $15/user/month, and ships a growing catalog of specialized AI agents powered by Salesforce Agentforce. Humans lead. Agents deliver. Klient was founded inside a Salesforce consultancy and has been a Salesforce partner since 2015. Learn more at klient.com.

SOURCE Klient

MEDIA CONTACT: Yanick Abraham, CEO, Klient, [email protected], klient.com