Klient Announces the Launch of the Klient PSA - Project Agent on Salesforce AgentExchange

Klient's customers can now accelerate project delivery with an AI agent designed to enhance human performance and strengthen hybrid workforce collaboration.

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Klient today announced the launch of the Klient PSA Project Agent on Salesforce AgentExchange, the trusted agentic marketplace built into Salesforce where Agentblazers can discover, try, and buy from hundreds of agents and agent tools built by partners.

The Klient PSA - Project Agent is now available on AgentExchange here .

AgentExchange natively extends Agentforce, Salesforce's digital labor platform, enabling businesses to augment every employee with trusted AI agents. Through secure, partner-built agent actions and templates that have passed Salesforce's rigorous review process, companies can transform into agentic enterprises faster and with confidence.

The Klient PSA - Project Agent: Designed for the Hybrid Workforce

Built for professional services and SaaS organizations, the Klient Project Agent helps project delivery teams do more and deliver faster inside Salesforce.

The agent supports core use cases such as:

Weekly Sprint Planning – reviewing priorities, milestones, and workload balance.

– reviewing priorities, milestones, and workload balance. Time Entry Verification – validating billable hours and rate accuracy.

– validating billable hours and rate accuracy. Resource Allocation Review – identifying gaps and overutilization in real time.

– identifying gaps and overutilization in real time. Rapid Project Creation from Flat Data – turning spreadsheets into structured Salesforce projects in seconds.

By combining structure, context, and AI-driven insights, the Klient Project Agent empowers teams to focus on collaboration and quality rather than repetitive administration.

Comments on the News

"The Klient Project Agent represents our vision of the hybrid workforce -- where Human leads and Agent delivers." said Yanick Abraham, CEO of Klient . "By embedding intelligence directly into Salesforce project delivery, we're helping teams make better decisions, faster, while maintaining the human connection that drives successful projects."

-- where Human leads and Agent delivers." said . "By embedding intelligence directly into Salesforce project delivery, we're helping teams make better decisions, faster, while maintaining the human connection that drives successful projects." "AgentExchange enables customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflows," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships at Salesforce. "Now companies can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions like the Klient PSA - Project Agent, so they can build and implement AI agents and be the pioneers transforming their businesses into agentic enterprises."

About Klient

Klient PSA is the modern professional services automation solution built 100% native on Salesforce, helping consulting firms and SaaS businesses deliver projects faster, smarter, and more profitably.

