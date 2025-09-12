SENNEVILLE, QC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - On Thursday, September 11th, KLETON Manufacturing Inc. inaugurated its modernized facility in Senneville. The event was attended by several distinguished guests and stakeholders, who had the opportunity to witness the company's newly installed advanced, automated machinery, designed to enhance quality, efficiency, and production capabilities.

KLETON is part of the Tenaquip Group of Companies, a 100% Canadian-owned and operated organization. The Group also includes Tenaquip Limited, one of Canada's leading industrial and safety distributors; SCN Industrial Inc., a major wholesaler of industrial and safety products; and the Tenaquip Foundation, which provides support primarily in the areas of medical research, hospitals, children's welfare, and humanitarian causes.

KLETON is proud to announce a significant new investment exceeding $5 million. This multimillion-dollar, privately funded initiative in its Canadian manufacturing operations, marked by the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment – sets a new benchmark in Canadian manufacturing.

"These investments reflect KLETON's long-term vision, combining innovation and automation to deliver next-generation solutions for industrial and OEM customers," said Braden Green, COO of the Tenaquip Group of Companies. "We're not just adding equipment, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers. With robotics, automation, and high-performance technologies now integrated into our processes, we're better positioned than ever to support the growing demand for Canadian-made solutions."

Next-Generation Manufacturing

The upgraded facility features several state-of-the-art systems from TRUMPF, one of the world's leading machine tool manufacturers. New equipment includes automated laser cutters, bending cells, and punching systems capable of processing thick steel around the clock. These Industry 4.0–driven technologies allow for faster turnaround times, higher precision, and expanded customization across KLETON's product lines.

"KLETON's new manufacturing capabilities give us the flexibility to expand our product offering while maintaining the high standards our customers rely on," said Glenn Watt, CFO of the Tenaquip Group of Companies. "From a business standpoint, this is a smart and strategic evolution that enhances our ability to deliver value at scale."

Supporting Canadian Industry with Pride

These advancements are already making an impact on the shop floor, where KLETON's team is using automation to boost capacity while maintaining the hands-on craftsmanship the brand is known for. Built with high-quality Canadian steel, KLETON products reflect a commitment to supporting local industry at every stage of production.

"We've come a long way from our humble beginnings," said Jean-François Delisle, General Manager of KLETON. "These upgrades are the next step in helping us fulfill our customer's needs in their warehouses, shops, and industrial facilities across Canada."

About KLETON

Founded in 1983, KLETON began as a small workshop and has grown into a national brand serving a wide range of industrial sectors. Today, it continues to manufacture material handling and OEM equipment in Canada.

