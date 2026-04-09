KITS Eyecare Appoints Ibrahim Kamar as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced the promotion of Ibrahim Kamar to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 24, 2026. Mr. Kamar succeeds Zhe Choo, who is departing to pursue a new opportunity.

KITS Logo with headshot of Ibrahim Kamar (CNW Group/KITS Eyecare Ltd.)

Mr. Kamar currently serves as Senior Vice President of Finance at KITS, a role he has held since April 2024. Over the past two years, he has played an integral role in strengthening the Company's financial infrastructure while enhancing operating discipline and supporting the execution of strategic growth initiatives across the business.

Mr. Kamar brings 18 years of financial leadership experience in optical, including 16 years at Clearly (formerly Coastal Contacts), where he held progressively senior roles culminating in Chief Financial Officer from 2019 to 2022. During his tenure, he helped guide the company through a period of significant revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and improved profitability that led to delivering consistent double-digit percentage improvements in key financial metrics. Earlier in his career, he oversaw the company's financial reporting through its NASDAQ listing process, led its ERP implementation, and built the business intelligence infrastructure that underpinned the company's analytical capabilities at scale.

"Ibrahim has been an outstanding contributor to KITS since joining our leadership team, and we are confident he is the right person to take on this expanded role," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS Eyecare. "His deep knowledge of our business, combined with his track record of building and scaling finance functions in the optical sector, gives us strong confidence in our financial leadership as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

"I am excited to step into the CFO role at this important stage in KITS' evolution," said Mr. Kamar. "KITS has built a strong platform with a clear focus on operational execution, customer value, and long-term profitability. I'm excited to build on that momentum by strengthening our financial strategy and supporting continued growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Hardy added, "On behalf of the Board and the entire KITS team, I would like to thank Zhe for her leadership and contributions. She has played an important role in strengthening our financial discipline and positioning the Company for continued success."

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO during a period of meaningful growth at KITS, strengthening the financial and governance infrastructure that underpins the Company's trajectory," said Ms. Choo. "Ibrahim has been a key partner in advancing these priorities. His deep understanding of the business, combined with his operational and financial rigor, positions him well to lead the finance function going forward."

Ms. Choo will work closely with Mr. Kamar to ensure a seamless transition.

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]