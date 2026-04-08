KITS Eyecare Appoints Tai Silvey as President

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced the promotion of Tai Silvey to President, effective immediately.

As part of KITS' continued scaling, Mr. Silvey will oversee day-to-day operations across supply chain, customer experience, and commercial execution. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Roger Hardy, who will continue to lead the Company's overall strategy, capital allocation, and long-term vision.

KITS Logo with headshot of Tai Silvey (CNW Group/KITS Eyecare Ltd.)

Since joining KITS in January 2022 as Senior Vice President, Operations, and later serving as Chief Business Development Officer, Mr. Silvey has played a central role in scaling the Company's operating platform and advancing key strategic initiatives. During his tenure, KITS has delivered significant growth while improving operational performance, including expanding margins and strengthening customer experience.

With more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth global consumer businesses, including Red Bull and Dyson, Mr. Silvey brings a combination of operational discipline and strategic leadership. His deep familiarity with KITS' integrated model--spanning supply chain, technology, customer experience, and go-to-market--positions him to lead the Company through its next phase of growth.

"Tai has been instrumental in scaling our operating platform and strengthening execution across the business," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KITS. Joseph Thompson, Co-Founder and COO commented, "Tai brings a rare combination of operational rigor and strategic judgment. As we enter our next phase of growth, his leadership will be critical in translating our platform advantages into sustained performance."

"I'm honored to take on the role of President at a real inflection point for KITS," said Tai Silvey. "Roger, Joe, and the team have built a differentiated platform grounded in customer value, operational efficiency, and technology. I look forward to continuing to work alongside this exceptional team to execute on the opportunity ahead."

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]