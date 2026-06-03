KITS Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the matters voted upon at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2026 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of directors. All of the resolutions were conducted by electronic ballot and the voting results are set out below.

At the meeting, the following seven nominees were elected by the shareholders as directors of the Company for the ensuing year and each of the directors received the following votes:

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Roger Hardy 25,539,667 99.17 % 213,216 0.83 % ArshilAbdulla 25,747,726 99.98 % 5,157 0.02 % Nick Bozikis 25,716,486 99.86 % 36,397 0.14 % Peter Lee 24,039,772 93.35 % 1,713,111 6.65 % Anne Kavanagh 25,700,990 99.80 % 51,893 0.20 % Andrew Reid 25,667,485 99.67 % 85,398 0.33 % Sally Parrott 25,747,941 99.98 % 4,942 0.02 %

All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor (99.99% of votes for), ratification and approval of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan (95.79% of votes in favour) and ratification and approval of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's restricted share plan (96.47% of votes in favour).

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO, [email protected]