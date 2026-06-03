KITS Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

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KITS Eyecare Ltd.

Jun 03, 2026, 16:05 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the matters voted upon at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2026 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of directors.  All of the resolutions were conducted by electronic ballot and the voting results are set out below.

At the meeting, the following seven nominees were elected by the shareholders as directors of the Company for the ensuing year and each of the directors received the following votes:

Election of Directors 

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Roger Hardy

25,539,667

99.17 %

213,216

0.83 %

ArshilAbdulla

25,747,726

99.98 %

5,157

0.02 %

Nick Bozikis

25,716,486

99.86 %

36,397

0.14 %

Peter Lee

24,039,772

93.35 %

1,713,111

6.65 %

Anne Kavanagh

25,700,990

99.80 %

51,893

0.20 %

Andrew Reid

25,667,485

99.67 %

85,398

0.33 %

Sally Parrott

25,747,941

99.98 %

4,942

0.02 %

All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor (99.99% of votes for), ratification and approval of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan (95.79% of votes in favour) and ratification and approval of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's restricted share plan (96.47% of votes in favour).

About KITS
KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO, [email protected]

Organization Profile

KITS Eyecare LTD.