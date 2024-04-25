Kitco Metals Ranks 43 in the best places to work in Canada

MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Kitco Metals Inc. has established itself as a leading authority within the precious metals sector and is now acknowledged, by its employees, as one of the best places to work in Canada.

Kitco Metals Inc. has been recognized as number 43 on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada List. This list, and related stories, will appear in a Special National Report on April 26, 2024, in The Globe and Mail.

Bart Kitner, President of Kitco Metals, said that since its beginning, he's been driven by the vision of making the company a place where employees are enthusiastic about coming to work. This goal continues to inspire initiatives and enhancements within the workplace.

"Great ideas may be the starting point, but it's an exceptional team that brings them to life and keeps them viable," Kitner said.

Carmela Tutino, Human Resource Director, added: " We are incredibly honoured to receive for the first time this accreditation as number 43 in Best Workplaces, as it is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our employees, whose combined efforts shape our positive and supportive workplace culture."

The 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee-driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. List rankings are based on employee feedback, which is then analyzed to determine the extent to which this experience is shared by the full workforce. Great Place To Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience.

"The competition to achieve the designation of Best Workplaces in Canada is fierce, with over 900 companies competing. The only way to be recognized is to invest in an exceptional employee experience, and have this focus permeate every part of the organization." Nancy Fonseca, SVP of Client Services. "The need for great talent shows in the investment companies are making in the employee experience, recognizing that what is good for employees is great for business success."

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 330,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 600,000 Canadian employees.

About Kitco Metals:

Founded by Bart Kitner in Montreal in1977, Kitco Metals Inc. today is an international company and global leader in the precious metals industry. Kitco is one of the world's most recognized retailers of precious metals and a specialized supplier of refining services. Being one of the few authorized resellers of products made by some of the most prestigious government mints, the company provides a vast array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium products to customers worldwide. Considered to be the leading precious metals reference, Kitco's website (www.kitco.com) is visited daily by close to a million people around the world. Kitco has earned a solid reputation for itself as a leading innovator in the industry, being the first precious metals company to carry out its activities online and to create real-time market information, news, analysis and applications for smart phones. Kitco is headquartered in the heart of Montreal and employs over 130 people worldwide. Bart Kitner today remains president and chief executive of the company that bears his name.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place To Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

