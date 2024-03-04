Explore a Whole New World of Whole Grains With 21 Preset Options

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, KitchenAid introduces the brand's first Grain and Rice Cooker, featuring innovation that takes care of the measuring and monitoring for you. The KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker automatically senses how much grain has been added, dispenses the right amount of water, and simmers to perfection, every time.

KITCHENAID® RIVALS BEST RICE COOKERS WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE BRAND’S FIRST GRAIN AND RICE COOKER (CNW Group/KitchenAid Canada)

"As the list of rice, grain, and bean varieties grows around the world, so do the various cooking methods and water ratios for achieving the right end-result," said Janice Ryder, Country Manager, KitchenAid Canada. "KitchenAid is constantly seeking new ways to make life easier in the kitchen. This new innovation does just that by removing the guesswork from the tedious process of cooking rice, grains, and beans."

In addition to its sleek, modern design and inviting touchscreen controls, the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker allows for consistent results with 21 preset options for cooking rice, beans, oats, couscous, quinoa, barley, farro and more. Using an integrated scale, the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker automatically senses the amount of grains, rice, or beans that have been added in order to calculate the ideal water-to-grain ratio.

The KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker also boasts key features including:

Custom Cooking Mode : Experiment with a variety of grains, beans and rice beyond the preset options or add liquids other than water like broth or milk directly to the cooking pot

: Experiment with a variety of grains, beans and rice beyond the preset options or add liquids other than water like broth or milk directly to the cooking pot Steam Cooking Mode : Easily steam veggies, eggs, fish, meats and more to serve with the grains. The included steamer basket fits above the cooking pot, making for easy multi-tasking by steaming ingredients while the grains cook below

: Easily steam veggies, eggs, fish, meats and more to serve with the grains. The included steamer basket fits above the cooking pot, making for easy multi-tasking by steaming ingredients while the grains cook below Keep Warm : Automatically keep grains at serving temperature for up to six hours once cooking is done

: Automatically keep grains at serving temperature for up to six hours once cooking is done Delayed Cook : Schedule cooking to begin up to 24 hours in advance, providing more flexibility with meal prep routines

: Schedule cooking to begin up to 24 hours in advance, providing more flexibility with meal prep routines 8 Cup Capacity: Make up to 8 cups of cooked grains, rice or beans 1

Make up to 8 cups of cooked grains, rice or beans Easy-to-Clean Design: The durable non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher safe. For tougher messes, use the cooker's Steam Cleaning Cycle first to loosen any cooked-on food residue, before placing in the dishwasher

The Grain and Rice Cooker is available for purchase on KitchenAid.ca (MSRP $339.99 CAD).

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_ca.

______________________ 1 Results vary based on food type and settings

