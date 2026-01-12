Kipling Group Appoints Michael Case as President and Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Kipling Group, a leading full-service Canadian commercial, industrial and residential property management firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Case as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Michael Case (CNW Group/Kipling Group)

Michael Case joined Kipling Group in 2024 and has quickly become an integral part of the organization, recognized for his leadership and dedication to delivering results for our clients. In his new role, Michael will oversee the company's day-to-day operations and drive strategic initiatives as Kipling continues to expand its portfolio across Canada.

"Michael has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment since joining Kipling," said Richard Geurts, CEO of Kipling Group. "His appointment reflects the confidence we have in his ability to guide our operations, grow our presence in key markets, and continue delivering meaningful results for our clients, tenants and residents."

Prior to joining Kipling, Michael built a distinguished 23-year career in commercial real estate, holding senior leadership roles with leading global real estate firms. Throughout his career, he has been recognized with numerous industry awards and Top Producer distinctions across North America. Outside of work, Michael is deeply committed to giving back to the community and enjoys spending time at the rink with his three young hockey players.

About Kipling Group

Kipling Group is a proud Canadian-owned company and one of Canada's largest independent full-service property management firms. The company manages 191 properties totaling over 28 million square feet across major markets including Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton, spanning multi-family, commercial, and industrial sectors. In 2025, Kipling onboarded 43 new properties, adding 1,605 residential units and over 2.6 million square feet of commercial space.

Kipling's mission is to be Canada's leading independent real estate manager, delivering profitable, well-managed investments through trust, integrity, professionalism, and innovation. With offices across Canada and a hands-on approach, Kipling is a trusted partner managing your real estate investments.

To learn more about the Kipling Group, please visit kiplinggroupinc.com

