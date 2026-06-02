KIOTI Enters the Mini Excavator Market with MX Series Launch

Jobsite-ready machines engineered for performance, efficiency and durability

WENDELL, N.C., June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., is expanding its compact construction equipment lineup with the launch of the MX Series mini excavators, its first entry into this product market. Built for efficiency and durability, these new excavators build on KIOTI's momentum in the construction market following the successful launch of its SL750 skid steer loaders and TL750 compact track loaders.

KIOTI MX Series

The MX Series sets itself apart with an all-in-one standard equipment package that delivers immediate jobsite readiness, greater value, and increased efficiency. The new series includes three models designed to meet a wide range of jobsite demands: the MX350 and MX350 extended arm models in the 3.5-ton class, and the MX570, a 5.7-ton machine.

"The MX Series provides what today's contractors are asking for – equipment that is immediately ready for use," said Joel Hicks, product line manager at KIOTI. "By standardizing the features operators use every day, we're delivering greater value, productivity, and a lower total cost of ownership for operators in a variety of fields."

While other products may have higher individual specifications, these machines deliver greater value by coming factory equipped with an angle blade, thumb, auxiliary hydraulics, and a mechanical quick coupler – eliminating the need for aftermarket additions.

Smooth, stable multi-function hydraulics enable precise, simultaneous movements, giving operators greater control and improving overall efficiency. Reinforced structures, protected components, and load-holding valves support long-term durability across demanding work environments. The MX350 standard model features a zero-tail swing design, allowing for efficient operation in confined jobsites. The remaining models incorporate a reduced tail swing configuration that enhances maneuverability while maintaining stability and performance.

Designed for farmers, contractors, municipalities, and large property owners, these models address the growing demand for reliable equipment that minimizes downtime. Supported by KIOTI's strong dealer network and coast-to-coast parts distribution, these machines offer reliable parts access to help maximize uptime and support long-term ownership. With the introduction of the MX Series mini excavators, KIOTI continues to strengthen its construction equipment portfolio, offering practical, job-ready solutions for professionals who value efficiency, durability, and dependable support.

To learn more about the MX Series and the KIOTI compact construction equipment lineup, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For 40 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas, Washington, and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

SOURCE KIOTI Tractor

Media Contact: Maurice Jones, [email protected], 919-815-8598