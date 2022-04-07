King Steel rolls out its proprietary mechatronic technology MICS

HONG KONG, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- King Steel Machinery Co., Ltd (King Steel), a worldwide full service steel supplier with a long-term commitment to injection molding machines with multiple injectors and multiple tool workstations, has developed a multiple injectors and mold clamps system (MICS), a mechatronic system that can be equipped with four injector sets and can be used flexibly to produce double/single-color finished products with linear, disc or mold configuration, reducing costs by 15 per cent to 20 per cent. By increasing the number of injector sets for double-color offerings from two to four, King Steel has significantly enhanced the production capacity of such machines by 70 per cent, with an equipment utilization of up to 95 per cent. By doing so, the company has become a leader in the footwear machinery sector.