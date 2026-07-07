Kindred Home Care Completes Second Newfoundland Acquisition of 2026, Adding the Helping Hands Group of Companies

Kindred's Newfoundland subsidiary, TLC, adds approximately 260 care professionals, more than 360,000 annual service hours, and specialized 24-hour care expertise -- bringing Kindred to nearly 3 million hours of care annually and approximately 2,100 client families each week across Atlantic Canada

SAINT JOHN, NB and ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Kindred Home Care Inc. ("Kindred"), Atlantic Canada's largest independent home care provider, today announced that its local Newfoundland subsidiary, TLC Nursing and Home Care Services Limited ("TLC"), has acquired the Helping Hands group of companies -- comprising Helping Hands Home Care Services Ltd., A Better Living Home Care Inc., and In Home Health Care Services Ltd. The transaction closed on June 12, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is Kindred's second in Newfoundland in 2026, following its April acquisition of TLC.

TLC Logo

The deal continues a period of rapid expansion for Kindred in the province. In April, Kindred entered Newfoundland through its acquisition of TLC, a home care provider founded in St. John's in 1973. Just two months later, the addition of the Helping Hands group deepens that presence, adding approximately 260 care professionals and more than 360,000 hours of annual home care. Together with TLC's existing operations, Kindred now employs approximately 2,300 people across New Brunswick and Newfoundland, delivers nearly 3 million hours of home care annually, and supports approximately 2,100 client families each week.

The Helping Hands companies have served families in the St. John's region for many years, with a particular focus on 24-hour and continuous home care for clients with complex needs. That specialization is central to the value of the deal: Kindred and TLC plan to extend Helping Hands' around-the-clock care expertise across TLC's seven locations in Newfoundland, broadening the level of support available to clients throughout the province.

"When we welcomed TLC into the Kindred family in April, we said we were actively looking for opportunities to grow in Newfoundland - and we meant it," said Billy English, CEO of Kindred Home Care. "Adding the Helping Hands group just two months later is exactly that: more caregivers, more capacity, and deep expertise in 24-hour care that we can now extend to families across the province. This is what building for the long term looks like, and we're not finished."

"We built these companies around a simple idea - that people who need round-the-clock care deserve to receive it at home, with dignity and consistency," said Ian Bailey, owner of the Helping Hands group of companies. "Handing that work to someone else was not a decision I took lightly. In Kindred and TLC, I found an organization that shares those values and has the resources to carry the standard forward, while giving our caregivers and clients an even stronger foundation. I'm confident our families are in good hands."

Continuity and Growth

Kindred and TLC plan to continue operating with the same care teams and service commitments that Helping Hands clients and caregivers have relied on.

"Our approach has always been to preserve what works and invest in what's next," added English. "The caregivers who have been showing up for these clients every day will keep doing exactly that. What changes is the support behind them - more resources, more career opportunities, and a larger organization committed to doing this work well for the long term. As we grow, we're actively exploring further opportunities to expand, both organically and through acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded operators across Canada."

About Kindred Home Care

Kindred Home Care is Atlantic Canada's largest independent home care provider, delivering nearly 3 million hours of care annually across New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Founded in 1986 by Paul English, Kindred supports approximately 2,100 families each week with non-medical personal care and home support services. The company is headquartered in New Brunswick and is led by CEO Billy English. Kindred is actively pursuing acquisition and partnership opportunities across Canada. For more information, visit kindredhomecare.com/partnership.

About TLC Nursing Home Care Services

TLC Nursing and Home Care Services Limited was founded in 1973 by Sylvia Carew in St. John's, Newfoundland. The company provides home care across seven locations in Newfoundland and is accredited by Accreditation Canada. TLC joined Kindred Home Care in April 2026. For more information, visit tlcnursingandhomecare.com.

About the Helping Hands Group of Companies

Helping Hands Home Care, A Better Living Home Care, and In Home Health are St. John's-based home care providers serving clients across the St. John's region and surrounding areas of Newfoundland and Labrador, with a focus on 24-hour and complex home care. The companies were owned by Ian Bailey.

SOURCE Kindred Home Care

Media Contact: Chris Cowper-Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, Kindred Home Care Inc. | [email protected] | (782) 641-1637